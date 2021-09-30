Batavia Downs donates $4,500 from concert chair rental proceeds to Make-A-Wish

Press release:

Western Region Off-Track Betting (WROTB) President and CEO Henry Wojtaszek was joined by Batavia Downs employees to present the Make-A-Wish Foundation with a $4,500 check to help support the incredible work they do by fulfilling the dreams of Western New York children.

“One of the best aspects of the work we do is being able to give back. The team at Batavia Downs and Western OTB is always looking for creative ways we can help leaders of the community,” Wojtaszek said. “We could not be more proud to help ‘Make-A-Wish’ in any small way to make the dreams of young Western New Yorkers a reality.”

Throughout Batavia Downs’ massively successful Rockin’ The Downs Summer Series, volunteers from Make-A-Wish worked a chair-rental booth. The chairs were purchased by Batavia Downs and adorned with the Make-A-Wish logo and a positive message written on the back. The message reads: “The person sitting in this chair is helping to transform lives.” A portion of proceeds from chair rentals, koozies and glow jewelry are what make up the check given to Make-A-Wish today.

“We are incredibly grateful for our partnership with Batavia Downs and the opportunity to raise awareness and crucial support at the ‘Rockin’ the Downs’ concert series,” said Ben Marchione, Regional Director, Make-A-Wish® Western New York. “Our area children fighting critical illnesses need the hope, strength, and transformation a wish can bring now as much as ever and Make-A-Wish is thankful for the generous support of Batavia Downs and all those in attendance this summer.”