Batavia Downs donates $710 to veterans court program

Press release:

Batavia Downs Gaming Vice President Scott Kiedrowski, along with General Manager of Gaming, Sean Schiano, Group Sales Manager Mary Bucceri and Director / General Manager of Live Racing, Todd Haight, presented representatives from the Rochester Veterans Court Mentors (RVCM) with a check for $710 to help support their efforts of assisting Veterans with within the court system.

On December 5th a Kris Kringle Craft and Vendor show was held at Batavia Downs and a portion of proceeds from the booth reservation fees were collected in support of the RVCM. The organizer of the show, Ted Hanes, always chooses a group to benefit from the events he puts on. The RVCM usually has a fundraising event held during the racing meet inside the Clubhouse but did not this year due to COVID.

“We are appreciative to Ted Hanes and to Mary Bucceri from Batavia Downs for thinking of us, “said Ray Melens, Lead Mentor for the Monroe County Veterans. “The funds are so important for us to continue our work as we look to assist Veterans who find themselves within the court system. We strive to identify and treat the underlying issues facing many Veterans to help them get back on the right path.”

About Batavia Downs/WROTB

Western Region Off-Track Betting Corporation is a public benefit corporation with headquarters in Batavia, NY. WROTB owns and operates 11 branches, as well as Batavia Downs Gaming, a standard bred racetrack and gaming facility. Since its inception, Western Region OTB has generated over $232 million in operating and surcharge revenues to the taxpayers of participating municipalities.

About Veterans Treatment Court

The Veterans Treatment Court program is available to eligible Veterans with non-violent criminal charges who have either substance abuse or mental health diagnosis. The goal of VTC is to treat the underlying issues that are at the root of the criminal behavior. With intensive case management, the Veteran is given all the tools they need to return to being a productive member of society. This group of Veterans is further supported by the opportunity to attend a variety of peer groups on a voluntary basis while they are in treatment and after their discharge.

Photo by Howard Owens. Pictured: General Manager of Gaming, Sean Schiano, Group Sales Manager Mary Bucceri, Ray Melens, Lead Mentor for the Monroe County Veterans, Vice President Scott Kiedrowski and Director / General Manager of Live Racing, Todd Haight