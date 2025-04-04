Batavia Downs donates concert tickets to area veterans

Press release:

Byron Brown, President and CEO of Batavia Downs Gaming and Hotel, presented complimentary tickets to William Joyce, Director of the Genesee County Veterans Service Agency. Included were tickets for each of Batavia’s Rockin’ the Downs Summer Concerts.

“This marks the 7th year in a row that Batavia Downs has supported our local Veterans with free tickets to our summer concert series, “said Brown. “We are proud to continue this tradition of giving back to local vets who have served our country.”

Tickets for the concert series can be purchased at BataviaConcerts.com. Performances include:

Friday, June 20 – Queensrÿche

Friday, June 27 – The Allman Betts Band

Friday, July 11 – Almost Queen (Tribute to Queen)

Friday, July 18 – The Machine (Tribute to Pink Floyd)

Friday, July 25 – Little River Band w/Ambrosia

Friday, August 1 – Lou Gramm

Friday, August 8 – The Commodores

Friday, August 15 – Kansas

Over the last seven years, Batavia Downs has proudly donated over 10,000 tickets to Local Veterans.