Batavia Downs extends hours of operation starting Monday

Officials at Batavia Downs Gaming today announced that in accordance with the state’s guidelines for gaming facilities, Batavia Downs Gaming will be extending their hours of operation on April 5th.

Starting on Monday, April 5th Batavia Downs will be open from 8 a.m. 'til 1 a.m. Sunday – Thursday. The facility will be open from 8 a.m. until 3 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

As per New York State regulations, all guests of Batavia Downs will undergo a temperature check and must have on a face covering during their visit. Clear markings on the floor will indicate where patrons may go in order to maintain safe social distancing. The Environmental Services team will continue to thoroughly clean throughout the day to maintain a sanitized, safe environment.

“We are grateful to New York State for allowing us to expand our hours of operation,“ said Henry Wojtaszek, president and CEO of Batavia Downs. “These extended hours will allow us to hire more hard-working Western New Yorkers.

"With our job fair coming on April 7th we encourage those looking to work in a fun, fast-paced environment to apply. We look forward to providing a safe entertainment area for our guests and continue to contribute monies towards state education.”