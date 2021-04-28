Batavia Downs is gearing up to take bets at multiple locations for Saturday's Kentucky Derby

Press release:

Officials at Batavia Downs today announced that in preparation for the Kentucky Derby running this weekend, they will be staffing several locations throughout the gaming facility so that guests may place wagers. The Kentucky Derby is at 6:57 p.m. on Saturday, May 1st.

Free Derby Programs will be available at Batavia Downs, all OTB Branches and all EZ Bet locations. Face coverings are required at all OTB Branches. Visitors to Batavia Downs must have a face covering and have their temperature taken prior to entry.

The Park Place Room at Batavia Downs will open on Friday, April 30th from noon until 6 p.m. for guests to place advance wagers. On Saturday, May 1st, Park Place will open at 10 a.m. and be open until 7:30 p.m. Mutuel Clerks and Self-service terminals will be available.

Capacity limitations and social distancing will be enforced at all locations inside Batavia Downs.

Grandstands Banquet Room will be open from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. for guests wanting to wager on multiple racetracks. Self-service terminals will be available. There will be a limited capacity for this area.

Wagering will be available on Self-service terminals inside 34 Rush, however due to high demand for seating for lunch, horse racing will not be shown on TVs inside of 34 Rush until 6:30pm.

The Kentucky Derby Dinner inside the Clubhouse Restaurant will have Self-service terminals and is sold out at this time.

For those unable to visit Batavia Downs, wagers can be placed at any Western OTB Branch or EZ Bet location. For a list of locations visit westernotb.com/locations.

Branches will open at 10 a.m. on Friday for advance wagering and all branches will open at 10 a.m. Saturday. Churchill Downs’ first post on both Friday and Saturday is 10:30 a.m. Face coverings are required to be worn inside Batavia Downs Gaming and all OTB branches.

Wagers can also be placed on BataviaBets.com from a phone, tablet or computer. Batavia Bets features several sign up promotions including a Bet $100 get $25 promotion valid for first time users. People can also wager via the Dial-A-Bet service at 1-800-724-4000.

“We’re so happy to see the Derby back on the first Saturday in May,” said Henry Wojtaszek, president and CEO of Batavia Downs. “Our entire team has been working tirelessly to make sure our gaming facility and branches are ready to safely welcome guests this weekend.”