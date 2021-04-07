Batavia Downs is hiring and hosts in-person job fair this afternoon

Press release:

Officials at Batavia Downs Gaming today (April 7) announced that they will be conducting an in-person job fair inside the Park Place Room this afternoon from 2-6 p.m.

Batavia Downs is looking for servers, dining hosts, cooks, bussers, bartenders, dishwashers, Player’s Club and gaming hosts, event staff, live racing staff, environmental services staff and security staff. Representatives from each department will be on hand to talk to interested applicants.

No experience is necessary for some positions. Applicants must be 18 years of age or older. Batavia Downs has full- and part-time positions available with benefits.

Human Resources staff will be on hand to answer any questions. If you are unable to attend, resumes can be sent to [email protected].