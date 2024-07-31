Batavia Downs making final August show free

Press Release:

Batavia Downs Gaming & Hotel has announced that as part of OTB’s 50th Anniversary Celebration, the corporation will be making the Tommy DeCarlo, Jason Sheff, and August Zadra concert, taking place on August 16, a show with free General Admission Tickets.

Those wishing to attend the concert can pick up their free GA ticket upon arrival at Batavia Downs inside of Park Place on Friday, August 16.

A fireworks show will also take place following the concert that evening.

Tommy DeCarlo became the lead singer of Boston in 2008 and has performed with them for 2 decades. Jason Scheff joined the band Chicago in 1985 as lead singer/songwriter/bass player and went on to perform thousands of live concerts worldwide spanning four decades during a non-stop touring and recording career with the multi-platinum band. Longtime Dennis DeYoung Band lead guitarist and singer, August Zadra, will be doing a mini set of Styx classics.

For those who already purchased tickets prior to today’s announcement, an upgrade table located outside of the Park Place room on Friday, August 16 will allow attendees to upgrade their tickets to the next section closer to the stage.