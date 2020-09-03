Batavia Downs prepares for Kentucky Derby Weekend, OTB branches open at 10:30 Friday morning

Press release:

Officials at Batavia Downs today announced that in preparation for the Kentucky Derby running this weekend, they have implemented several safety procedures in order to keep those wishing to make a wager safe.

All Western OTB Branches will open at 10:30 a.m. on Friday for advance wagering which will help guest avoid the crowds. All branches will open at 10:30 a.m. Saturday. All branches will have enter and exit only signs to help direct traffic.

As in year’s past, there will be extra staff on site to help give out free programs, answer any questions and help control the flow of traffic to help maintain safe social distancing. Face coverings are required to be worn inside all branches.

Due to COVID-19, there will not be any prize drawings at the branches this year and the Batavia Downs Simulcast Center will be closed. The gaming floor also remains closed at this time.

Wagers can also be placed on BataviaBets.com from a phone, tablet or computer. Customers can also wager over the telephone by calling the Dial-A-Bet service at 1-800-724-4000.

“The Triple Crown may be out of order this year, but we look forward to welcoming Derby bettors to our branches and EZ bets,” said Todd Haight, general manager of Live Racing at Batavia Downs. “If people are still hesitant to venture out, our Batavia Bets platform is a nice easy way to make a wager from the comfort and safety of your own home.”

About Batavia Downs/WROTB

Owned and operated by 15 Western New York counties and the cities of Rochester and Buffalo, Western Region Off-Track Betting Corporation is a public benefit corporation with headquarters in Batavia, NY. WROTB owns and operates 17 branches, as well as Batavia Downs Gaming, a standard bred racetrack and gaming facility. Since its inception, Western Region OTB has generated over $220 million in operating and surcharge revenues to the taxpayers of those participating municipalities.

Editor's Note: The Kentucky Derby is the longest running sporting event in the United States, dating back to 1875. The 146th "Run for the Roses" can be seen Saturday on NBCSN (NBC's Sports Network) with live coverage from 2:30 to 7:30 p.m. Post time for what's touted as "the most exciting 2 minutes in sports" is 6:50 p.m.