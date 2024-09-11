Batavia Downs presents check to Make a Difference rescue

Press Release:

Batavia Downs Gaming President and CEO Henry Wojtaszek presented representatives from the Make a Difference (M.A.D) Rescue with a check for $4,200 to help support their efforts in rescuing abandoned street dogs in Puerto Rico.

Unclaimed Funds, alongside donations and the sale of bottle openers, helped raise the money.

“We are appreciative to Cindy DeCarlo and the whole team at Batavia Downs, “said Jennifer Stilwell, President of M.A.D. “These funds are so important for us to continue our work of rescuing and rehabilitating the street dogs of Puerto Rico. With these funds, we can continue to find them their forever homes here in Western New York and Beyond.

“There are lots of animal lovers, both here amongst our staff and our guests, “said Henry Wojtaszek, President and CEO of Batavia Downs. “As a dog owner myself, I know the joy a dog can bring to a family. We are happy to help Jennifer and her team in their efforts to make life better for these dogs as they find new owners.”