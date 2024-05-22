Batavia Downs provides 2,500 concert tickets for summer series to area veterans

Press release:
Officials from Batavia Downs Gaming and Hotel presented 2,250 complimentary tickets to William Joyce, Director of the Genesee County Veterans Service Agency. The tickets included 250 Tickets from each of Batavia’s Rockin’ the Downs Summer Concerts.
“This marks the 6th year in a row that Batavia Downs supported our local Veterans with free tickets to our shows, “said Batavia Downs CEO and President Henry Wojtaszek. “Giving back to our local Veterans for all they’ve done for our country is something we are proud of.”
Tickets for the concert series can be purchased at BataviaConcerts.com. Performances include:
- June 21st Smashmouth
- June 28th Barracuda (Heart Tribute)
- July 5th April Wine & Carl Dixon
- July 12th Clay Walker
- July 19th Peace Frog (Doors Tribute)
- July 26th Bacon Brothers
- August 2nd Rumours ATL & Practically Petty (Fleetwood Mac and Tom Petty Tribute)
- August 9th 38 Special
- August 16th Tommy DeCarlo/Jason Scheff and August Zadra (The Music of Boston, Chicago and Styx)