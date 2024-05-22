 Skip to main content

Batavia Downs provides 2,500 concert tickets for summer series to area veterans

By Press Release
Press release:

Officials from Batavia Downs Gaming and Hotel presented 2,250 complimentary tickets to William Joyce, Director of the Genesee County Veterans Service Agency. The tickets included 250 Tickets from each of Batavia’s Rockin’ the Downs Summer Concerts.

“This marks the 6th year in a row that Batavia Downs supported our local Veterans with free tickets to our shows, “said Batavia Downs CEO and President Henry Wojtaszek.  “Giving back to our local Veterans for all they’ve done for our country is something we are proud of.”

Tickets for the concert series can be purchased at BataviaConcerts.com.  Performances include:

  • June 21st       Smashmouth
  • June 28th      Barracuda (Heart Tribute)
  • July 5th          April Wine & Carl Dixon
  • July 12th        Clay Walker
  • July 19th        Peace Frog (Doors Tribute)
  • July 26th       Bacon Brothers
  • August 2nd   Rumours ATL & Practically Petty (Fleetwood Mac and Tom Petty Tribute)
  • August 9th    38 Special
  • August 16th  Tommy DeCarlo/Jason Scheff and August Zadra (The Music of Boston, Chicago and Styx)

 

