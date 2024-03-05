 Skip to main content

Batavia Downs records busiest week

By Press Release
Submitted photo of Joe Pantoliano – Actor (Sopranos, Matrix).

Press Release:

Batavia Downs Gaming and Hotel had a record-setting week From February 18 to 24.  With daily promotions, nicer weather, and the heavily anticipated Legends & Stars Sports Card Expo taking place in the week, more than $25 million in Credits Played went through the machines at the gaming facility, marking its highest week-long total of all time.

On Friday, Feb. 23, Batavia Downs reported its third-best, single-day record in credits played, with $5,173,626.

The week total for net win of $1,871,544 was the second-highest in Batavia Downs's history. 

“We are so very appreciative that, in a region with so many entertainment options, people are choosing to visit Batavia Downs in record numbers," said Henry Wojtaszek, Batavia Downs President and CEO.  “To commemorate the record-breaking weekend and to say "thank you" to our guests, I’ve asked our Marketing Team to do a special promotional drawing on Sunday.“

A special drawing, set for 8:30 p.m. on Sunday, March 3, will see one person win $2,000 in cash and a pair of suite-level tickets to the Zach Bryan March 10 concert at KeyBank Center.

Anyone who plays on March 3, using their Player's Card, is eligible for the contest.

Submitted photo of Lawrence Taylor - Giants Legend.
Submitted photo of Kevin Nash - Wrestler.

