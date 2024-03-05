Batavia Downs records busiest week

Press Release:

Batavia Downs Gaming and Hotel had a record-setting week From February 18 to 24. With daily promotions, nicer weather, and the heavily anticipated Legends & Stars Sports Card Expo taking place in the week, more than $25 million in Credits Played went through the machines at the gaming facility, marking its highest week-long total of all time.

On Friday, Feb. 23, Batavia Downs reported its third-best, single-day record in credits played, with $5,173,626.

The week total for net win of $1,871,544 was the second-highest in Batavia Downs's history.

“We are so very appreciative that, in a region with so many entertainment options, people are choosing to visit Batavia Downs in record numbers," said Henry Wojtaszek, Batavia Downs President and CEO. “To commemorate the record-breaking weekend and to say "thank you" to our guests, I’ve asked our Marketing Team to do a special promotional drawing on Sunday.“

A special drawing, set for 8:30 p.m. on Sunday, March 3, will see one person win $2,000 in cash and a pair of suite-level tickets to the Zach Bryan March 10 concert at KeyBank Center.

Anyone who plays on March 3, using their Player's Card, is eligible for the contest.