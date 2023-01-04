Batavia Downs reports record revenue from wagers for 2022

Press release:

Officials from Batavia Downs Gaming & Hotel formally closed the books on a record-breaking 2022. Credits played topped $1 Billion for the first time ever. Net win totaled just over $76 Million Dollars. That was up 14.5 percent or $9.63 Million over 2021’s numbers. Surcharge & Earnings to be distributed to member municipalities are projected to total $9.2 Million, with earnings projected to be $8.6 Million, a record amount since the Corporation’s inception in 1974. This is an increase of 48 percent over the 2021 Surcharge & Earnings distributions to member municipalities of $5.8 Million.

Batavia Downs Gaming contributed $37.25 Million to State Education via the New York State Lottery. This number was also a record, beating 2021’s number of $32.55 Million by $4.7 Million.

The Hotel at Batavia Downs, which was purchased by the corporation in the spring of 2021, has generated projected bottom-line revenues to the Corporation of $675,000. The occupancy rate for the hotel was 78%, beating out last year's rate of 61 percent.

Batavia Downs’ Food and Beverage outlets generated projected bottom-line revenues to the Corporation of $1.2 Million, a new record. Several improvements to Fortune’s Steakhouse and a rebranding of the Homestretch Grill provided guests of Batavia Downs with new options when dining onsite.

“We are very encouraged by all we’ve accomplished in 2022,” said Jacquelyne Leach, Chief Financial Officer for Western OTB/Batavia Downs. “Our total distributions to municipalities are projected to be $9.2 Million, bringing our total since our inception in 1974 to $251 Million. At a tax rate of 49%, almost half of the money generated at Batavia Downs goes to NYS to help fund the State Education Budget. We’re proud to have given the highest amount we’ve ever had back to the citizens of New York.”

“These numbers showcase the positive direction of our facility, “said Henry Wojtaszek, President and CEO of Batavia Downs. “In the post-Covid economy, we have begun adding events and expanding our promotions. By utilizing our onsite hotel and improving our food and beverage offerings, we have made Batavia Downs an entertainment destination.”

“With our Summer Concert Series, Harness Racing Dates and marquee promotions all in the upcoming months, we’re looking forward to contributing more to our member municipalities and the State Education Fund this year, “ Wojtaszek continued.

Batavia Downs had their three busiest days of all time, with each day reaching over $5 million in credits played. Several record weeks topped $24 Million in credits played.