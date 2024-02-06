Batavia Downs sets records with weekend of events and gaming

Press release:

Batavia Downs gaming operations had a record-setting weekend from February 2-4, with more than $14 million in credits played at its gaming facility, according to Dennis Bassett, Chairman of the Board of Western Regional Off-Track Betting Corp. and Henry Wojtaszek, President & CEO of the organization.

“In a highly competitive market for not only gaming dollars but overall entertainment spending, consumers are time and again choosing Batavia Downs,” said Bassett. “It is clear our marketing efforts that show our venue as the best value and best gaming experience in the region have been successful. The numbers don’t lie.”

The facility reported $14,048,499 of "coin in" or credits played on its gaming floor. That was nearly 5 percent more than $13.379 million the facility took in during the 2023 New Year’s Eve weekend.

Wojtaszek pointed to several factors, including the facility hosting back-to-back sold-out BBQ and Bourbon events on Feb. 2 and Feb. 3, which drew over 240 people inside its events center. Local Band Highway 31 played to a packed 34 Rush Sports Bar on Saturday night. Sunday’s Cookware giveaway promotion saw more than 775 guests claim the item. The 84-room hotel was sold out all weekend, while good weather and no football playoff games gave plenty of opportunity to those seeking some fun over the weekend.

"As I walked our gaming floor this weekend, it was clear that a lot of the turnout was from word of mouth, as many patrons told me they had heard great things about Batavia Downs and had been wanting to check it out,” said Wojtaszek. “That type of grassroots publicity is invaluable in raising the recognition of our brand.”

The busy weekend stands as a snapshot of how Batavia Downs has become a major regional draw and destination, not only creating a business within the venue but also a spin-off business for the Batavia economy.

Other weekend highlights include:

Attendance of nearly 11,000

Net Win was $1,023,184.21

The New York State Education Fund, via the State Gaming Commission, received $501,360, which is 49% of the Net Win.

The "Purse Fund" that supports on site racing operations received $102,381. Batavia’s Winter Racing meet has set several records in handle this year already.

“Over the last five years, we have been on a path of significant, consistent growth,” said Bassett. “When we make strategic decisions, like buying the hotel or launching a concert series, we do so with future growth in mind. You are seeing the tremendous results from that long-term planning. I think this tells everyone we are doing things the right way. As the weather clears and our events schedule picks up, we look forward to generating more revenues for our member municipalities and the state’s education fund.”