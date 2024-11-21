Batavia Downs to celebrate Thanksgiving week with special events, community initiatives, food specials, and more

Press Release:

This holiday season, Batavia Downs is celebrating with thrilling offers & exciting events: Bob’s Christmas Resource Day by the Little Free Pantry, a chance to see celebrity chef Anne Burrell, an opportunity to “Get Paid To Stay”, and fantastic Thanksgiving/Black Friday promotions.

An Afternoon with Anne Burrell – Sunday, November 24

Batavia Downs is hosting "An Afternoon with Anne Burrell" at 3 p.m. inside of Park Place, featuring the Food Network star and chef extraordinaire, Anne Burrell. Guests will enjoy live cooking demonstrations, culinary tips, and stories from Anne’s celebrated career.

Tickets for this exclusive event are available at www.BataviaConcerts.com. Seating is limited, so reserve your spot now to watch one of the most beloved chefs in the country! A dinner option is also available for a complete culinary experience.

Bob’s Christmas Resource Day by the Little Free Pantry – November 26

Batavia Downs is thrilled to host a community resource event with the Little Free Pantry. Taking place from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, November 26, inside the Park Place Event Center, this initiative ensures that local families in need can receive items at no cost and with no questions asked. Batavia Downs is committed to providing resources for support to the local community.

Thanksgiving/Black Friday Happenings – November 28 and 29

WROTB President & CEO Byron Brown & the Board of Directors invite you to come celebrate the Thanksgiving holiday with dining specials, gaming promotions, and an unbeatable hotel offer!

Dining Specials: Stop by 34 Rush to enjoy the November specials, such as the Salted Caramel Apple Cider, or Cranberry Turkey Sandwich! More details are available here: https://www.bataviadownsgaming.com/club-bud-light/ No reservations are needed.

November 28 Promotion:

Enjoy Thanksgiving Hot Seats! Use your Player's Club card at any machine between 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. for a chance to win $100 Free Play every hour!

November 29 Promotions:

Bring in any receipt from a Batavia area retailer between 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. today (dated November 29, 2024, valued at $5 or more) to receive $5 Free Play! *Visit Player's Club to redeem. Gas stations & markets do not count. Must earn 5 pts., one redemption per person, per promo period.

Stop by before or after you shop to enjoy Black Friday Hot Seats! Use your Player's Club card between 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. for a chance to win $100 Free Play every hour!

For full promotion rules, visit https://www.bataviadownsgaming.com/gaming/promotions/.

Stay the Night on Thanksgiving with the “Get Paid To Stay” hotel deal! For $129 plus tax, you will receive a hotel room, $60 Free Play per guest (based on double occupancy), a $20 gas card, your choice between Two Premium “On The Rocks” Premade Cocktails or 4 beers at Club Bud Light, and a complimentary breakfast buffet in the morning! Learn more & book at https://www.bataviadownsgaming.com/hotel-deals/.

For more information on these events or to learn about other activities at Batavia Downs Gaming & Hotel, please visit our website or contact us directly.