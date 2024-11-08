Batavia Downs to recognize veterans with free meal and drink, Zonta festival is Saturday and Sunday

Press Release:

On the heels of a record-setting weekend, New Batavia Downs President and CEO Byron Brown announced today that Batavia Downs will pay tribute to our veterans with a Veterans Day complimentary meal and drink for those who visit on Monday, November 11.

Batavia Downs anticipates a busy holiday weekend as it will host the Zonta Holiday Festival, an Artisan & Vendor Marketplace, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. This free-admission event will feature various vendors offering unique gifts, crafts, and holiday essentials, perfect for early holiday shopping.

Sponsored by the Zonta Club of Batavia/Genesee, this annual marketplace brings together local artisans, making it a must-visit event for the community. Guests can also enjoy a visit from Santa Claus on Sunday, November 10 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., making it an excellent outing for families. To add a touch of excitement, a Buffalo Football Door Prize will be drawn on Sunday.

In honor of Veterans Day, Batavia Downs Gaming & Hotel is proud to offer a complimentary menu for veterans inside of Club Bud Light at 34 Rush on Monday, November 11, from 12 to 6 p.m. With a valid military ID, veterans can choose from a special menu, including:

Boneless Wings: 10 wings with a choice of sauce, served with bleu cheese and fries.

Rush Burger: 6oz beef patty with American cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles, and a secret sauce on a Kaiser roll, served with fries.

Bruschetta Chicken Sandwich: Grilled chicken breast with bruschetta mix, provolone cheese, and balsamic glaze on a Kaiser roll, served with fries.

Soup & Salad Bar

Beverage Choice: 12oz domestic draft or soda.

Veterans are invited to relax and enjoy a meal in appreciation of their service.

“Our debt to the brave men and women of our military can never be repaid and should never be forgotten,” said Byron Brown, President and CEO of Batavia Downs. “As the new President and CEO, I join with our Board of Directors in thanking them for their service to our great country and look forward to seeing them on Veteran's Day at Batavia Downs.”

The previous weekend saw the 3rd highest Coin in day of all time, with handle passing $5.3 Million on Friday, November 1 as Batavia Downs welcomed the Legends and Stars Sports Expo to Batavia Downs. Several current and former Buffalo Football Players signed autographs for hundreds of fans from Western New York that Friday and Saturday. Legends and Stars’ next event is slated to be the weekend of February 21.