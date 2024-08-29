Batavia Downs unveils 16 electric vehicle charging stations

Press release:

Batavia Downs Gaming & Hotel, through National Grid’s Electric Vehicle Make-Ready Program, has installed 16 Level 2 EV charging plugs to be used by those who visit one of Western New York’s top entertainment destinations.

For the project, National Grid’s program provided $96,000 in EV incentives that covered around 78% of infrastructure-related construction costs, including the cost of labor and materials. Altogether, 16 Level 2 plugs were installed in two parking lots: Twelve are in the main lot, with the remaining four in the VIP/valet parking lot. Beyond the newly installed plugs, this project investment also provided Batavia Downs with funding to increase the existing electricity infrastructure to accommodate future EV charging as driver demand increases and additional plugs are needed.

Batavia Downs officials say that they are available for use by guests at the facility who may be visiting for any number of events and promotions being held onsite.

“Initial meetings were held last year with National Grid to discuss the potential for such a project, “said Batavia Downs Gaming & Hotel President & CEO, Henry Wojtaszek. “Construction, which began on the EV chargers earlier this year, was completed over the summer. Buffalo-based electric vehicle charging station contractor PPR Energy Solutions installed the plugs. With more demand for these types of amenities, we plan on doing promotions and hotel deals that may be attractive for guests who own electric vehicles.”

“With more drivers choosing electric, this project provides both guests and residents an increasingly sought-after amenity as National Grid collaborates with customers like Batavia Downs to pioneer New York’s clean transportation future,” said Whitney Skeans, National Grid’s EV Make-Ready Program Manager, who added that the charging stations can be found by EV drivers on popular plug-finding apps. “We’re always grateful for opportunities to work with companies like Batavia Downs, leading the charge in their commitments to economic viability, convenience and value for the EV drivers of today and for years to come.”

The project also received funding from NYSERDA’s Charge Ready 2.0 program, which provides Level 2 charging station hardware rebates that further reduce the overall cost of projects for workplaces, public facilities, and multi-unit dwellings across New York State.

More about National Grid’s Make-Ready Program

National Grid’s Upstate New York EV Make-Ready Program helps business customers fund up to 100% of project costs related to installing electricity infrastructure. Recent projects such as the installation of EV charging stations at Aquarium of Niagara and in the Village of Ellicottville demonstrate the collaborative nature of how National Grid works with customers toward shared, clean energy goals. The company plans to invest more than $150 million in Make-Ready incentives to install 9,000 plugs across Upstate New York – including 3,000 across Western New York – by the end of 2025.

These projects also align with New York State’s climate action initiatives that call for reduced greenhouse gas emissions, improved air quality and zero-emission vehicle regulations by 2035. New York State provided additional support to meet these goals in November when it announced additional infrastructure funding to accelerate electric vehicle adoption and stimulate $4 billion in EV charging infrastructure investments.