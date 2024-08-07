Batavia Downs unveils assortment of late summer and fall events

Press Release:

Batavia Downs Gaming & Hotel has announced the tickets are now available for several indoor events happening in the Park Place Event Center in Late Summer and Fall.

On Saturday, August 31, Batavia Downs welcomes Rat Pack Now. This world-class tribute show recaptures the music, style, comedy, and camaraderie of Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin, and Sammy Davis Jr. This trio is brought to life by talented artists who together create an unforgettable performance that will wow fans and new listeners alike. Tickets start at $20 and attendees receive $10 in Free Play on the day of the show.

On Saturday, September 7, the annual Vodka, Gin & Potato Fest will take place from 4 - 6 p.m. For $30, attendees will have access to vodka and gin sampling as well as a potato bar station. Attendees receive $15 in free play, free program and $5 wager on that evening’s races at Batavia Downs.

On Saturday, September 14, Forever Seger returns to Batavia Downs. A dynamic journey through the timeless music of Bob Seger features lead singer, Kevin Reid. His authentic vocals, commanding performance and unmistakable 1970’s Seger-look are sure to captures your attention. Tickets start at $15 and attendees receive $10 in Free Play on the day of the show.

On Friday, September 20, join Clonakilty Irish Whiskey for a Halfway to St. Patrick’s Day Party. Enjoy a 4 course Irish Meal paired with Clonakilty’s award winning spirits. Staff from Clonakilty will be there to speak about the history of their distillery. Tickets are $60 and include dinner and $30 in Free Play.

Ciders, Seltzers and Sulkies presented by White Claw Hard Seltzer and Bud Light Seltzer will be on, Saturday, September 28. Cost is $30 and includes Seltzer Sampling, Grazing Stations, $15 in Free Play and a $5 wager on Live Racing at Batavia Downs which is happening that night. The event will run from 4 - 6 p.m.

Monday, September 23 Batavia Downs welcomes Fritz’s Polka Band for the 2024 Oktoberfest. This free event will run 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. The Homestretch Grill doors will be open and several polish food specials will be available.

WBBZ’s popular show, Polka Buzz, will tape several shows inside the Park Place Room on Thursday, October 3 with Music from the Buffalo Touch – tickets are $10 and you get back $10 in Free Play.

Batavia Downs’ famous Family Fun Day & Wiener Dog Races will take place on Sunday, October 13. Family related activities will also take place including on site entertainers, kettle corn stand, pumpkin decorating for kids 15 and under, carriage rides, and pony rides which will take place from 12 - 2 p.m. The wiener dog races will begin at 2 p.m.

The 2nd Annual Batavia Bacchus Wine Festival will be happening on Saturday, October 26 from 1 - 3:30 p.m. For $30, attendees will have access to wine sampling from local and national wineries as well as grazing stations. All attendees will receive $15 in free play.

The Batavia Downs Record Riot Vendor Show is Sunday, November 17. Attendees will be able to browse multiple vendor tables to discover a wide selection of vinyl records including rare finds, all while connecting with fellow music lovers. Tickets and details available at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-batavia-downs-record-riot-tickets-871290883487

On Thursday, November 21, The Uncle Louie Variety Show will return again to Batavia Downs. Italian American comedians, Carlo Russo and Lou Greco have delighted audiences at Batavia Downs and across the country! Doors are at 7 p.m. with the event beginning at 8 p.m. Tickets are $20 for VIP tickets and $15 for regular tickets. Ticket holders will receive $10 in Free Play.

The first ever Batavia Downs Beer Crawl takes place on Saturday, November 30. Tickets are just $25 and you get $10 back in Free Play along with a drink ticket for each of Batavia Downs’ 4 bars that are open that day. Attendees will be able to get a drink while they watch live racing, the Buffalo Hockey game and take in the Free Nerds Gone Wild Event that will be taking place that evening.

Tickets for these events will be available at www.BataviaConcerts.com beginning at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, August 6. Hotel Deals for some of these events will go live at that time and links can be found on https://www.bataviadownsgaming.com/hotel-deals/.