Batavia Farm Equipment earns Longevity Award from global irrigation and tech company

Press release:

Reinke Manufacturing, a global leader in irrigation systems and technology, has recognized Batavia Farm Equipment with a Longevity Award for 40 years as a Reinke dealer .

“We are proud to honor the team at Batavia Farm Equipment with this award,” said Chris Roth, Reinke president. “They’ve shown a great deal of dedication, working hard to support their growers. We appreciate those efforts as Reinke continues to develop and implement irrigation equipment and technology designed to increase agriculture production.”

Reinke dealerships from across the United States and Canada come together annually for the company’s sales convention.

This year, they gathered virtually to recognize select Reinke dealers for their hard work and commitment to the higher standards of being 100-percent Reinke Certified. Dealers and Reinke leaders discussed the new products and initiatives from the past year, including the introduction of ESAC, SAC VRI and the Maintenance-free Bearing as well as the partnership with CropX to empower growers with the world’s finest irrigation scheduling tools.

The Reinke Pride awards are determined as part of an incentive program that distinguishes superior achievement levels according to an evaluation based on a dealership’s exterior and interior housekeeping and maintenance, indoor and outdoor displays, safety, retail environment, merchandising, professionalism, promotions, event participation and market share.

To learn more about Batavia Farm Equipment, call (585) 343-1026.

With hundreds of dealers in more than 40 countries, Reinke Manufacturing is the world's largest privately held manufacturer of center pivot and lateral move irrigation systems. Family owned since 1954 and headquartered in Deshler, Neb., Reinke develops products and technology designed to increase agriculture production while providing labor savings and environmental efficiencies.

Reinke is a continued leader in industry advancements as the first to incorporate GPS, satellite-based communications, and touchscreen panel capabilities into mechanized irrigation system management. For more information on Reinke or to locate a dealership, visit Reinke.com.