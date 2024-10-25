Batavia Fire Department celebrates young artists in 10th annual fire prevention coloring contest

Press Release:

The City of Batavia Fire Department is proud to announce the winners of our 10th Annual Fire Prevention Coloring Contest. With over 400 entries from Batavia Schools, this contest was very difficult to judge.

Congratulations to the following winners:

Grade K-1:

First Place- Isabelle Herdlien - 1st Grade Jackson Elementary, Miss Wahr

Second Place- Massiah Ayala - Kindergarten St. Josephs Regional School, Mrs. Case

Third Place - Ada McCracken - 1st Grade Jackson Primary, Mrs. Harloff

Grades 2-3:

First Place- Amara-Lee Thomas - 3rd Grade John Kennedy, Mr. Coke

Second Place- Cecilia Dejaneiro - 2nd Grade John Kennedy School- Ms. Wirth

Third Place- Payton Ford - 3rd Grade St. Joseph's School- Ms. Dumuhosky

Grades 4-5:

First Place- Josie Varland - 4th Grade St Paul Lutheran School, Ms. Austin

Second Place- Maiya Holman - 5th Grade Batavia Middle School, Mrs. Penepent

Third Place - Blessing Brobey - 5th Grade Batavia Middle School, Mrs. Consagra

An awards luncheon will be held Saturday, October 26, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the City of Batavia Fire Station located at 18 Evans St. for all 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place winners. The 1st place winner of each group will receive a ride to school on a City of Batavia Fire Engine. Congratulations to all the winners!