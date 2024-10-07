Batavia Fire Department launches fire prevention week campaign 'Smoke alarms: make them work for you'

Press Release:

Every year the City of Batavia Fire Department spreads the word in town, and throughout our schools and community about fire prevention.

Fire Prevention week is observed each year during the week of October 9 in commemoration of the Great Chicago Fire, which began on October 8, 1871. This horrific fire killed more than 250 people and destroyed more than 17,400 structures leaving more than 100,000 people homeless.

This year the City of Batavia Fire Department is teaming up with the National Fire Protection Association® (NFPA®) — The official sponsor of Fire Prevention Week for more than 100 years — to promote this year’s Fire Prevention Week campaign, “Smoke alarms: make them work for you”.

This year’s focus on working smoke alarms comes in response to NFPA data, which shows that the majority of U.S. home fire deaths continue to occur in homes with no smoke alarms or no working smoke alarms.

Smoke alarms can make a life-saving difference in a home fire, but they have to be working in order to deliver the needed protection. This year’s Fire Prevention Week campaign reinforces the critical importance of smoke alarms and what’s needed to install, test, and maintain them properly.

Having working smoke alarms in the home reduces the risk of dying in a home fire by more than half (54 percent).

However, roughly three out of five fire deaths occur in homes with either no smoke alarms or no working smoke alarms. More than one-third (38 percent) of home fire deaths result from fires in which no smoke alarms are present.

People tend to remove smoke alarm batteries or dismantle them altogether when they don’t know how to fix the issue. These actions put them at serious risk in the event of a home fire.

The City of Batavia Fire Department encourages all residents to embrace the 2023 Fire Prevention Week theme. “Smoke alarms: make them work for you”.

The City of Batavia Fire Department wants to share the following safety messages that support this year’s theme:

Install smoke alarms in every bedroom, outside each separate sleeping area (like a hallway), and on each level (including the basement) of the home. Make sure smoke alarms meet the needs of all family members, including those with sensory or physical disabilities. Test smoke alarms at least once a month by pushing the test button. Replace all smoke alarms when they are 10 years old or don’t respond when tested.

For City residents: to setup an appointment to install a free smoke detector or battery please contact Fire Headquarters at 585-345-6375.

To learn more about Fire Prevention Week and this year’s theme, “Smoke alarms: Make them work for you!” visit fpw.org. Additional Fire Prevention Week resources for children, caregivers, and educators can be found at sparky.org and sparkyschoolhouse.org.

The City of Batavia Fire Department is hosting a series of events in support of this year’s Fire Prevention Week; including stops at Batavia schools, housing units, and the library.