Batavia First United Methodist Church Cookie Walk & Craft Sale

Batavia First United Methodist Church will hold its annual Cookie Walk & Vendor / Craft Sale on Saturday, December 11, 2021 from 10:00 am – 2:00pm. The event will feature a large variety of homemade Christmas cookies for sale by the pound along with 35+ vendors and crafters with many interesting items for you or that special someone on your Christmas gift list. There will be free pictures of the kids with Santa and the Kozy Korners Thrift Shop will be open. Lunch will be available for takeout. The church is located at 8221 Lewiston Road in Batavia. For further information, call the church office at 585-343-4708. Pictured are The Rev. Wayne A. Mort as Santa along with Children & Youth Coordinator Sandy Trimmer and Office Manager Anita Giles.

Photo provided by Diana German