Batavia girls threepeat as Section V champions in Track and Field

Press release:

The Batavia Girls track team proved their dominance once again. After wrapping up an undefeated regular season in Monroe county competition (5-0) and winning three local track invitational meets (Attica Invite, Alexander Invite, Batavia Invite), Batavia scored 185 points at the class B1 sectional championships to win the title for the third consecutive year. Batavia was led by the following stellar performances...

Campbell Riley dominated on the track winning the 2000m Steeple (7:31.01), winning the 800m (2:21.81), getting 2nd in the 1500m (5:05.73) and then anchoring the winning 4x400m relay team along with teammates Jadyn Boyce, Ava Anderson, and Karizma Wescott.

Ava Wierda continued her dominance in the throws by winning both Shot (33 feet 8.25inches) and Disc (118feet)

Ava Anderson won the 400 hurdles (68.86) and placed 2nd in the 100m hurdles (17.5).

Madeline Smith won the 100 hurdles (15.74) and placed 6th in the 400m hurdles (73.58)

Karizma Wescott won the 400m (58.81), was on the winning 4x4 mentioned above as well as the winning 4x1 relay team along with teammates Ady O'Donnell, Ella Radley, and Ella Shamp. (49.59)

Ella Shamp also placed 2nd in LJ (16'6.5"), 3rd in HJ (4-10), and 5th in the 200m (27.06).

Anna Varland won the pentathlon for the THIRD YEAR IN A ROW scoring 2445 points!

Jaimin MacDonald placed 2nd in the shot (32'6")

The 4x8 relay team consisting of Jadyn Boyce, Mallory Boyce, Helaina Staley, and Maddie Bellamy placed 2nd with a time of 10:29.83.

Full scores and results can be found here.

I am extremely proud of this group of girls for their hard work and dedication throughout the spring. Many of them are juggling multiple commitments but have always found the time to put in the work that they need to in order to achieve this goal. I am especially happy for our group of seniors (Jadyn Boyce, Anna Varland, Isa Walsh, Kaelee Kelso, Sophie Moore, and Ella Radley) many of whom have been on the team since they were in 7th or 8th grade and have been instrumental in returning this team to its current state of success. As a direct result of their mental and physical toughness and their leadership, they end their career as 3-time sectional champs!!!!