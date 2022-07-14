Batavia High School announces Athletic Hall of Fame selections for 2022

Press release:

The Batavia Blue Devil Athletic Hall of Fame Committee is proud to announce the recently selected 19th Hall of Fame class. The 2022 Hall of Fame Inductees will be introduced at halftime of the Batavia vs Pal-Mac homecoming football game on Friday, Sept.r 30. Game time is 7 p.m.

On Saturday, Oct. 1, the committee will host the Hall of Fame Dinner at the Batavia Downs Banquet Facility. A social hour will begin at 5 p.m. with dinner served at 6 p.m. and the ceremony immediately following dinner.

The 2022 Inductees:

Benjamin Martino , 1959 --Football, Wrestling

Paul Blossom , 1968 -- Football, Swimming, Track & Field

Richard Saunders , 1971 -- Athlete: Swimming, Football, Baseball, Bowling; Coach: Swimming, Wrestling, Baseball

Sandy (Samiec) Reeg , 1979 -- Tennis

Kristie (DuRei) DeFreze , 2005 -- Gymnastics, Cheerleading, Track & Field

Michael Chmielowiec, 2005 -- Basketball

Boys Basketball Team , 2005 -- State Semi-Finalist

Jermaine Henderson, 2006 -- Football, Track & Field

If community members would like to attend the event, they can purchase Hall of Fame tickets in the Athletic Office at Batavia High School or send a check payable to The Batavia Coaches Association at the address above. The cost of the Hall of Fame tickets is $40.00 per adult and $20.00 for children under 10. Tickets must be purchased by Friday, September 23rd. If you have any questions, please feel free to contact the Athletic Director’s office, at (585) 343-2480 x: 2003.