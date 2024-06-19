Batavia High School Class of 1984 reunites for 40th anniversary celebration

Press Release:

The Batavia High School Class of 1984 is thrilled to announce their 40th reunion celebration! Mark your calendars for an evening filled with memories, laughter, and fun on Saturday, August 24 from 5 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Mingle and Reconnect with Old Friends

Alumni and guests are invited to gather for an informal get-together at the Terry Hills Golf Course & Banquet Facility 5122 Clinton Street in Batavia. This relaxed atmosphere is the perfect opportunity to reconnect with classmates, reminisce about old times, and create new memories.

Delicious Food and Drinks

Throughout the evening, enjoy a generous spread of hearty hors d'oeuvres complemented by a cash bar. Your ticket price of $30 includes food and one drink (house draft beer, house wine, or house liquor).

RSVP and Stay Connected

We encourage everyone from the Class of 1984 to attend this special event! To RSVP go to BHS Class of ’84 Reunion on Facebook where you can venmo your payment, user name BHS Class of 84 Batavia. If you do not have a Venmo account, checks will be accepted payable to “BHS Class of 84 Batavia NY”. Please mail to: Kelly J. Bermingham, 8276 Park Road, Batavia.

To update your contact information, or ask any questions, please reach out to:

Kelly J. Bermingham: 585-356-4722 or kbermingham@geneseeny.com

Jane Roach Johnson: 585-739-0378 or peerless@rochester.rr.com

Don't miss this chance to celebrate four decades of friendship and shared experiences with your Batavia High School classmates!