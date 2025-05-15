Batavia High School earns recognition at Stars of Tomorrow event hosted by Rochester Broadway Theatre League

Press Release:

The Batavia City School District is proud to acknowledge the Batavia High School Production Club’s recent success at the Rochester Broadway Theater League’s (RBTL) Stars of Tomorrow Competition held on Friday, May 9, at the West Herr Auditorium Theater in Rochester.

BHS was recognized for its March 2025 production of Disney’s Newsies.

48 local schools were adjudicated and recognized for their achievements this high school musical season, and Batavia High School’s production of Disney’s Newsies received the following recognition from the RBTL:

Excellence in Dance Ensemble

Excellence in Production Design

Excellence in Production Crew

Excellence in Student Orchestra

Excellence in a Leading Role: Gavynn Trippany as "Jack Kelly" & Gus Crawford as "Davey"

At the event, Batavia performed excerpts from the songs “King of NY,” and “Once and For All” from Disney’s Newsies.

The complete list of winners at this year’s RBTL’s Stars of Tomorrow competition can be found here.