Batavia High School honors 101 students at annual awards ceremony

By Press Release

Press Release:

The Batavia City School District is proud to acknowledge the Batavia High School students who received awards and recognition at our recent 2023-2024 BHS Awards Ceremony on Thursday, June 13, at the Frank E. Owen Auditorium at Batavia High School.

"I am incredibly proud to congratulate our BHS students on their outstanding achievements this year," said BHS Principal Jennifer Wesp. “Their hard work, dedication, and perseverance have truly paid off, and it is an honor to see them recognized. To our seniors, the Class of 2024 - you have reached a significant milestone, and we hope these achievements serve as a catalyst for your future success. Congratulations again to all our students!"

101 students were honored at the event, with our seniors receiving a combined $83,725 in monetary awards and scholarships. Members of the junior and sophomore classes were also recognized with non-monetary awards.

The honorees included:

Elijah Abdella, Senior

  • Dr. Paul Stomper Science Pin
  • Summa Cum Laude-Presidential Outstanding Academic Award
  • US Air Force Math & Science Award

Zoey Arroyo, Senior

  • Kelly Deneka Memorial Scholarship

Alan Audelo, Senior

Adelaide R. Kenny Award

Andrew Beal, Senior

  • Dr. Paul Stomper Science Pin
  • Eleanor Treiber Arts Award
  • Glenn S. Loomis Award
  • Summa Cum Laude-Presidential Outstanding Academic Award
  • Emma Bigsby, Senior
  • American History Award
  • Dr. Edith Ryan-Catherine Long Memorial Award
  • Dr. Paul Stomper Science Pin
  • GCC Advanced Studies: Semifinalist for the Outstanding Scholar Award for Excellence in World Language
  • John M. Secord Jr. Memorial Award
  • NYS Academic Excellence
  • Summa Cum Laude-Presidential Outstanding Academic Award
  • Walter Delbridge Memorial Award

Lilyana Burke, Senior

  • Class of 2020 Award
  • Community All Stars
  • Dr. Paul Stomper Science Pin
  • Philip Reake Memorial Award
  • Student Government Award

Ayden Carlson, Senior

  • Eleanor Treiber Arts Award

Julia Clark, Senior

  • Dominic F. Valle, Jr. Memorial Scholarship
  • GCC Advanced Studies: Outstanding Scholar Award for Excellence in Social Science
  • Rob O'Geen Memorial Art Award

Cassidy Crawford, Senior

  • Batavia Rotary Presidential Scholarship Finalist
  • Eleanor Treiber Arts Award
  • Summa Cum Laude-Presidential Outstanding Academic Award
  • US Marine Corps Scholastic Excellence Award

Matthew Doeringer, Senior

  • AP Science Award
  • Batavia Business & Professional Women's Club Scholarship
  • Dr. Paul Stomper Science Pin
  • Frank Innes Memorial Award
  • Kenneth Hay Memorial Scholarship
  • NYS Academic Excellence
  • Quincy Jones Musicianship Award
  • Summa Cum Laude-Presidential Outstanding Academic Award

Cassie Ernst, Senior

  • James R. Owen Memorial Scholarship

Prudence Favaloro, Senior

  • ATOP Scholarship
  • Kelly Deneka Memorial Scholarship

Ryan Fazio, Senior

  • Batavia Business & Professional Women's Club Scholarship
  • Batavia Lions Club Scholarship
  • Dr. Paul Stomper Science Pin
  • Glenn S. Loomis Scholarship
  • Summa Cum Laude-Presidential Outstanding Academic Award

Seamus Fisher, Senior

  • NYS Comptroller Achievement Award
  • Summa Cum Laude-Presidential Outstanding Academic Award

Carolynn Flint, Senior

  • Eleanor Treiber Arts Award

Mekhi Fortes, Senior

  • Frank Innes Memorial Award

Leilani Maria Frias, Senior

  • Community Diversity & Inclusion All-Star
  • Summa Cum Laude-Presidential Outstanding Academic Award
  • Triple "C" Award

Sophie Fryer, Senior

  • Batavia Music Boosters Winterguard Award

Abrianna Gabriel, Senior

  • Batavia Business & Professional Women's Club Scholarship
  • Dr. Paul Stomper Science Pin
  • NYS Comptroller Achievement Award

Addison Glynn, Senior

  • Batavia Music Boosters Annual Award
  • Dr. Paul Stomper Science Pin
  • Summa Cum Laude-Presidential Outstanding Academic Award

Owen Halpin, Senior

  • Michael R. Houseknect Memorial Scholarship

Lillian Horgan, Senior

  • Burk Family Scholarship for Trade Education

Aleeza Idrees, Senior

  • Batavia Business & Professional Women's Club Scholarship
  • Dr. Paul Stomper Science Pin
  • Genesee County Medical Association Award
  • Kiwanis Richard Rung Citizenship Award
  • NYS Academic Excellence
  • Summa Cum Laude-Presidential Outstanding Academic Award

Ayla Kelsey, Senior

  • Class of 1986, Michael A. Tenebruso Memorial Award

Kaelee Kelso, Senior

  • Batavia Music Boosters Annual Award

Alex Kingston, Senior

  • Knights of Pythias Achievement Award

Orion Lama, Senior

  • Dr. Paul Stomper Science Pin

Nicholas Martinucci, Senior

  • American History Award
  • Batavia Lions Club Scholarship
  • Batavia Rotary Presidential Scholarship Finalist
  • Dr. Paul Stomper Science Pin
  • John M. Secord Jr. Memorial Award
  • Mary Delbridge Memorial Citizenship Award
  • NYS Academic Excellence
  • Semper Fidelis Marine Corp Music Award
  • Student Government Award
  • Summa Cum Laude-Presidential Outstanding Academic Award

Kirstin Mattice, Senior

  • Batavia Teacher's Association Scholarship
  • Roger Medley, Polish Falcons Scholarship

Freya Mellander, Senior

  • Batavia Winterguard Scholarship
  • John Philip Sousa Bank Award
  • Natalie Walker Owen Foreign Language Scholarship
  • Summa Cum Laude-Presidential Outstanding Academic Award

Eli Michalak, Senior

  • Dr. Paul Stomper Science Pin
  • NYS Comptroller Achievement Award

Sophia Minuto, Senior

  • Batavia Lions Club Art Roth Award
  • Batavia Rotary Club Memorial Presidential Scholarship
  • Class of 1965 Freedom Award
  • Dr. Paul Stomper Science Pin
  • GCC Advanced Studies: Semifinalist for the Outstanding Scholar Award for Excellence in English
  • Student Government Award
  • Summa Cum Laude-Presidential Outstanding Academic Award

Sophia Moore, Senior

  • NYS Comptroller Achievement Award
  • Summa Cum Laude-Presidential Outstanding Academic Award

Giana Mruczek, Senior

  • GCC Advanced Studies: Semifinalist for the Outstanding Scholar Award for Excellence in Social Science
  • Julie Grazioplene-Hahn Memorial Scholarship
  • Roger Medley, Polish Falcons Scholarship
  • Summa Cum Laude-Presidential Outstanding Academic Award
  • US Navy Inspirational Leadership Award

Michael Nardone, Senior

  • Angelo J. Branciforte Scholarship Award

Brennen Pedersen, Senior

  • Ann Robertson Memorial Scholarship

Julia Preston, Senior

  • Batavia Business & Professional Women's Club Scholarship
  • Dr. Paul Stomper Science Pin
  • Genesee County Medical Association Award
  • Vietnam Veterans of America, Dana Fry Scholarship

Parris Price, Senior

  • Community Wellness All-Star
  • Frank Innes Memorial Award
  • Student Government Award

Cyaundra Quezada, Senior

  • Burk Family Scholarship for Arts
  • The Korzelius Scholarship

Liliana Showler, Senior

  • NYS Comptroller Achievement Award
  • Summa Cum Laude-Presidential Outstanding Academic Award
  • Donavin Solis, Senior
  • AP Chemistry Achievement Award
  • Summa Cum Laude-Presidential Outstanding Academic Award
  • US Air Force Math & Science Award

Harrison Southall, Senior

  • Dean Richmond Award
  • Dr. Paul Stomper Science Pin

Ben Sputore, Senior

  • Frank Innes Memorial Award

Anna Stevens, Senior

  • GCC Advanced Studies: Semifinalist for the Outstanding Scholar Award for Excellence in Social Science

Tori Swinarski, Senior

  • Louis Armstrong Jazz Award

Anna Varland, Senior

  • Batavia Business & Professional Women's Club Scholarship
  • Batavia Rotary Presidential Scholarship Finalist
  • Burk Family Scholarship - Dorothy Alice Pratt Memorial Award
  • Dr. Paul Stomper Science Pin
  • Esther VanDetta Memorial Scholarship
  • Kay Dean Memorial Scholarship
  • Summa Cum Laude-Presidential Outstanding Academic Award

Lily Wagner, Senior

  • Dr. Paul Stomper Science Pin
  • Summa Cum Laude-Presidential Outstanding Academic Award
  • Walter Delbridge Memorial Award

Isabella Walsh, Senior

  • Batavia Rotary Presidential Scholarship Finalist
  • Dr. Paul Stomper Science Pin
  • Robert Hunt Memorial Scholarship
  • Sports Medicine Award

Katelyn Witherow, Senior

  • Frank E. Owen Music Educator Award

Peyton Woeller, Senior

  • NYS Academic Excellence
  • Summa Cum Laude-Presidential Outstanding Academic Award
  • Triple "C" Award
  • Quinn Woeller, Senior
  • Summa Cum Laude-Presidential Outstanding Academic Award
  • US Navy Outstanding Scholar Award

Ava Anderson, Junior

  • John M. Secord Jr. Memorial Medal in Mathematics (Silver)
  • Notre Dame Club of Rochester Junior of the Year Nominee
  • RIT Humanities & Social Sciences Award
  • Social Studies Achievement Award

Cameron Baiocco, Junior

  • St. Bonaventure University Bonnie Scholarship Award

Makayla Balonek, Junior

  • Alfred University Kazuo Inamori School of Engineering Award

Madeline Bellamy, Junior

  • University of Rochester Bausch and Lomb Science Award

Abigail Bestine, Junior

  • Alfred University "Outside of Ordinary" Scholars Award

Aubrey Bisher, Junior

  • St. Bonaventure University Bonnie Scholarship Award

Allison Bisnett, Junior

  • St. Bonaventure University Bonnie Scholarship Award

Kylee Brennan, Junior

  • Elmira College Key Award

Lila Callan, Junior

  • RIT Women in STEM Award

Jeremiah Childs, Junior

  • RIT Business & Leadership Award

Allison Debo, Junior

  • RIT Art & Design Award

Maddison Dennis, Junior

  • Student Sage Award

Nicole Doeringer, Junior

  • RIT Science & Math Award

Lillian Emerson, Junior

  • University of Rochester Frederick Douglass & Susan B. Anthony Award

Kahler Evans, Junior

  • AP Chemistry Achievement Award
  • Clarkson University HS Achievement Award

Will Fulton, Junior

  • Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute Medal Program

Grant Gahagan, Junior

  • Alfred State - Pioneer Leaders Award - 4 yr degree

Cameron Garofalo, Junior

  • AP Chemistry Achievement Award
  • LeMoyne College Heights Award

Sam Grillo, Junior

  • AP Chemistry Achievement Award
  • RIT Computing Award

Faith Guiste, Junior

  • Marist College Greystone Technology Award

Ava Higgins, Junior

  • Elmira College Key Award

Kelsey Kirkwood, Junior

  • University of Rochester George Eastman Young Leaders Award

Abbigayle Leone, Junior

  • Keuka College George H. Ball Community Achievement Award

Nathan Michael, Junior

  • Harvard Prize Book

Alexandra Morrill, Junior

  • University of Rochester Xerox Award for Innovation and Information Technology

Jameson Motyka, Junior

  • St. Bonaventure University Bonnie Scholarship Award

Madeline Ohlson, Junior

  • Outstanding Artist of the Year Award

Mia Pellegrino, Junior

  • LeMoyne College Heights Award

Jake Phillips, Junior

  • St. Lawrence Book Award

Makenzie Rich, Junior

  • Lulu Westbrook Griffin/Frances Willard Award

Kayla Richenberg, Junior

  • Student Sage Award

Campbell Riley, Junior

  • St. Bonaventure University Bonnie Scholarship Award

Isabelle Scott, Junior

  • Keuka College George H. Ball Community Achievement Award

Bridget Taggart, Junior

  • St. Bonaventure University Bonnie Scholarship Award

Trevor Tryon, Junior

  • Clarkson University HS Leadership Award

Alyssa Turner, Junior

  • Alfred State - Pioneer Leaders Award - 2 yr degree

Madilyn Underhill, Junior

  • Keuka College George H. Ball Community Achievement Award

Payton Vickery, Junior

  • Chatham University's Rachel Carson Healthy Planet Award

Matthew Wittmeyer, Junior

  • St. Bonaventure University Bonnie Scholarship Award

Allyson Wormley, Junior

  • Keuka College George H. Ball Community Achievement Award

Aaden Calletto, Sophomore

  • Chemistry Achievement Award

Drew Stevens, Sophomore

  • Chemistry Achievement Award

Dominic Southall, Sophomore

  • Chemistry Achievement Award

Helaina Staley, Sophomore

  • Chemistry Achievement Award

Ava Darling, Sophomore

  • Chemistry Achievement Award

Gretchen Redder, Sophomore

  • Chemistry Achievement Award

Landon Hamilton, Sophomore

  • Chemistry Achievement Award

Ben Chen, Sophomore

  • Chemistry Achievement Award

Anthony LeCointe-Naegely, Sophomore

  • Chemistry Achievement Award

Isaac Varland, Sophomore

  • Chemistry Achievement Award

The Batavia High School Class of 2024 graduation ceremony will be held on Friday, June 28, at 7 p.m., at VanDetta Stadium.

