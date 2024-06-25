Batavia High School honors 101 students at annual awards ceremony

Press Release:

The Batavia City School District is proud to acknowledge the Batavia High School students who received awards and recognition at our recent 2023-2024 BHS Awards Ceremony on Thursday, June 13, at the Frank E. Owen Auditorium at Batavia High School.

"I am incredibly proud to congratulate our BHS students on their outstanding achievements this year," said BHS Principal Jennifer Wesp. “Their hard work, dedication, and perseverance have truly paid off, and it is an honor to see them recognized. To our seniors, the Class of 2024 - you have reached a significant milestone, and we hope these achievements serve as a catalyst for your future success. Congratulations again to all our students!"

101 students were honored at the event, with our seniors receiving a combined $83,725 in monetary awards and scholarships. Members of the junior and sophomore classes were also recognized with non-monetary awards.

The honorees included:

Elijah Abdella, Senior

Dr. Paul Stomper Science Pin

Summa Cum Laude-Presidential Outstanding Academic Award

US Air Force Math & Science Award

Zoey Arroyo, Senior

Kelly Deneka Memorial Scholarship

Alan Audelo, Senior

Adelaide R. Kenny Award

Andrew Beal, Senior

Dr. Paul Stomper Science Pin

Eleanor Treiber Arts Award

Glenn S. Loomis Award

Summa Cum Laude-Presidential Outstanding Academic Award

Emma Bigsby, Senior

American History Award

Dr. Edith Ryan-Catherine Long Memorial Award

Dr. Paul Stomper Science Pin

GCC Advanced Studies: Semifinalist for the Outstanding Scholar Award for Excellence in World Language

John M. Secord Jr. Memorial Award

NYS Academic Excellence

Summa Cum Laude-Presidential Outstanding Academic Award

Walter Delbridge Memorial Award

Lilyana Burke, Senior

Class of 2020 Award

Community All Stars

Dr. Paul Stomper Science Pin

Philip Reake Memorial Award

Student Government Award

Ayden Carlson, Senior

Eleanor Treiber Arts Award

Julia Clark, Senior

Dominic F. Valle, Jr. Memorial Scholarship

GCC Advanced Studies: Outstanding Scholar Award for Excellence in Social Science

Rob O'Geen Memorial Art Award

Cassidy Crawford, Senior

Batavia Rotary Presidential Scholarship Finalist

Eleanor Treiber Arts Award

Summa Cum Laude-Presidential Outstanding Academic Award

US Marine Corps Scholastic Excellence Award

Matthew Doeringer, Senior

AP Science Award

Batavia Business & Professional Women's Club Scholarship

Dr. Paul Stomper Science Pin

Frank Innes Memorial Award

Kenneth Hay Memorial Scholarship

NYS Academic Excellence

Quincy Jones Musicianship Award

Summa Cum Laude-Presidential Outstanding Academic Award

Cassie Ernst, Senior

James R. Owen Memorial Scholarship

Prudence Favaloro, Senior

ATOP Scholarship

Kelly Deneka Memorial Scholarship

Ryan Fazio, Senior

Batavia Business & Professional Women's Club Scholarship

Batavia Lions Club Scholarship

Dr. Paul Stomper Science Pin

Glenn S. Loomis Scholarship

Summa Cum Laude-Presidential Outstanding Academic Award

Seamus Fisher, Senior

NYS Comptroller Achievement Award

Summa Cum Laude-Presidential Outstanding Academic Award

Carolynn Flint, Senior

Eleanor Treiber Arts Award

Mekhi Fortes, Senior

Frank Innes Memorial Award

Leilani Maria Frias, Senior

Community Diversity & Inclusion All-Star

Summa Cum Laude-Presidential Outstanding Academic Award

Triple "C" Award

Sophie Fryer, Senior

Batavia Music Boosters Winterguard Award

Abrianna Gabriel, Senior

Batavia Business & Professional Women's Club Scholarship

Dr. Paul Stomper Science Pin

NYS Comptroller Achievement Award

Addison Glynn, Senior

Batavia Music Boosters Annual Award

Dr. Paul Stomper Science Pin

Summa Cum Laude-Presidential Outstanding Academic Award

Owen Halpin, Senior

Michael R. Houseknect Memorial Scholarship

Lillian Horgan, Senior

Burk Family Scholarship for Trade Education

Aleeza Idrees, Senior

Batavia Business & Professional Women's Club Scholarship

Dr. Paul Stomper Science Pin

Genesee County Medical Association Award

Kiwanis Richard Rung Citizenship Award

NYS Academic Excellence

Summa Cum Laude-Presidential Outstanding Academic Award

Ayla Kelsey, Senior

Class of 1986, Michael A. Tenebruso Memorial Award

Kaelee Kelso, Senior

Batavia Music Boosters Annual Award

Alex Kingston, Senior

Knights of Pythias Achievement Award

Orion Lama, Senior

Dr. Paul Stomper Science Pin

Nicholas Martinucci, Senior

American History Award

Batavia Lions Club Scholarship

Batavia Rotary Presidential Scholarship Finalist

Dr. Paul Stomper Science Pin

John M. Secord Jr. Memorial Award

Mary Delbridge Memorial Citizenship Award

NYS Academic Excellence

Semper Fidelis Marine Corp Music Award

Student Government Award

Summa Cum Laude-Presidential Outstanding Academic Award

Kirstin Mattice, Senior

Batavia Teacher's Association Scholarship

Roger Medley, Polish Falcons Scholarship

Freya Mellander, Senior

Batavia Winterguard Scholarship

John Philip Sousa Bank Award

Natalie Walker Owen Foreign Language Scholarship

Summa Cum Laude-Presidential Outstanding Academic Award

Eli Michalak, Senior

Dr. Paul Stomper Science Pin

NYS Comptroller Achievement Award

Sophia Minuto, Senior

Batavia Lions Club Art Roth Award

Batavia Rotary Club Memorial Presidential Scholarship

Class of 1965 Freedom Award

Dr. Paul Stomper Science Pin

GCC Advanced Studies: Semifinalist for the Outstanding Scholar Award for Excellence in English

Student Government Award

Summa Cum Laude-Presidential Outstanding Academic Award

Sophia Moore, Senior

NYS Comptroller Achievement Award

Summa Cum Laude-Presidential Outstanding Academic Award

Giana Mruczek, Senior

GCC Advanced Studies: Semifinalist for the Outstanding Scholar Award for Excellence in Social Science

Julie Grazioplene-Hahn Memorial Scholarship

Roger Medley, Polish Falcons Scholarship

Summa Cum Laude-Presidential Outstanding Academic Award

US Navy Inspirational Leadership Award

Michael Nardone, Senior

Angelo J. Branciforte Scholarship Award

Brennen Pedersen, Senior

Ann Robertson Memorial Scholarship

Julia Preston, Senior

Batavia Business & Professional Women's Club Scholarship

Dr. Paul Stomper Science Pin

Genesee County Medical Association Award

Vietnam Veterans of America, Dana Fry Scholarship

Parris Price, Senior

Community Wellness All-Star

Frank Innes Memorial Award

Student Government Award

Cyaundra Quezada, Senior

Burk Family Scholarship for Arts

The Korzelius Scholarship

Liliana Showler, Senior

NYS Comptroller Achievement Award

Summa Cum Laude-Presidential Outstanding Academic Award

Donavin Solis, Senior

AP Chemistry Achievement Award

Summa Cum Laude-Presidential Outstanding Academic Award

US Air Force Math & Science Award

Harrison Southall, Senior

Dean Richmond Award

Dr. Paul Stomper Science Pin

Ben Sputore, Senior

Frank Innes Memorial Award

Anna Stevens, Senior

GCC Advanced Studies: Semifinalist for the Outstanding Scholar Award for Excellence in Social Science

Tori Swinarski, Senior

Louis Armstrong Jazz Award

Anna Varland, Senior

Batavia Business & Professional Women's Club Scholarship

Batavia Rotary Presidential Scholarship Finalist

Burk Family Scholarship - Dorothy Alice Pratt Memorial Award

Dr. Paul Stomper Science Pin

Esther VanDetta Memorial Scholarship

Kay Dean Memorial Scholarship

Summa Cum Laude-Presidential Outstanding Academic Award

Lily Wagner, Senior

Dr. Paul Stomper Science Pin

Summa Cum Laude-Presidential Outstanding Academic Award

Walter Delbridge Memorial Award

Isabella Walsh, Senior

Batavia Rotary Presidential Scholarship Finalist

Dr. Paul Stomper Science Pin

Robert Hunt Memorial Scholarship

Sports Medicine Award

Katelyn Witherow, Senior

Frank E. Owen Music Educator Award

Peyton Woeller, Senior

NYS Academic Excellence

Summa Cum Laude-Presidential Outstanding Academic Award

Triple "C" Award

Quinn Woeller, Senior

Summa Cum Laude-Presidential Outstanding Academic Award

US Navy Outstanding Scholar Award

Ava Anderson, Junior

John M. Secord Jr. Memorial Medal in Mathematics (Silver)

Notre Dame Club of Rochester Junior of the Year Nominee

RIT Humanities & Social Sciences Award

Social Studies Achievement Award

Cameron Baiocco, Junior

St. Bonaventure University Bonnie Scholarship Award

Makayla Balonek, Junior

Alfred University Kazuo Inamori School of Engineering Award

Madeline Bellamy, Junior

University of Rochester Bausch and Lomb Science Award

Abigail Bestine, Junior

Alfred University "Outside of Ordinary" Scholars Award

Aubrey Bisher, Junior

St. Bonaventure University Bonnie Scholarship Award

Allison Bisnett, Junior

St. Bonaventure University Bonnie Scholarship Award

Kylee Brennan, Junior

Elmira College Key Award

Lila Callan, Junior

RIT Women in STEM Award

Jeremiah Childs, Junior

RIT Business & Leadership Award

Allison Debo, Junior

RIT Art & Design Award

Maddison Dennis, Junior

Student Sage Award

Nicole Doeringer, Junior

RIT Science & Math Award

Lillian Emerson, Junior

University of Rochester Frederick Douglass & Susan B. Anthony Award

Kahler Evans, Junior

AP Chemistry Achievement Award

Clarkson University HS Achievement Award

Will Fulton, Junior

Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute Medal Program

Grant Gahagan, Junior

Alfred State - Pioneer Leaders Award - 4 yr degree

Cameron Garofalo, Junior

AP Chemistry Achievement Award

LeMoyne College Heights Award

Sam Grillo, Junior

AP Chemistry Achievement Award

RIT Computing Award

Faith Guiste, Junior

Marist College Greystone Technology Award

Ava Higgins, Junior

Elmira College Key Award

Kelsey Kirkwood, Junior

University of Rochester George Eastman Young Leaders Award

Abbigayle Leone, Junior

Keuka College George H. Ball Community Achievement Award

Nathan Michael, Junior

Harvard Prize Book

Alexandra Morrill, Junior

University of Rochester Xerox Award for Innovation and Information Technology

Jameson Motyka, Junior

St. Bonaventure University Bonnie Scholarship Award

Madeline Ohlson, Junior

Outstanding Artist of the Year Award

Mia Pellegrino, Junior

LeMoyne College Heights Award

Jake Phillips, Junior

St. Lawrence Book Award

Makenzie Rich, Junior

Lulu Westbrook Griffin/Frances Willard Award

Kayla Richenberg, Junior

Student Sage Award

Campbell Riley, Junior

St. Bonaventure University Bonnie Scholarship Award

Isabelle Scott, Junior

Keuka College George H. Ball Community Achievement Award

Bridget Taggart, Junior

St. Bonaventure University Bonnie Scholarship Award

Trevor Tryon, Junior

Clarkson University HS Leadership Award

Alyssa Turner, Junior

Alfred State - Pioneer Leaders Award - 2 yr degree

Madilyn Underhill, Junior

Keuka College George H. Ball Community Achievement Award

Payton Vickery, Junior

Chatham University's Rachel Carson Healthy Planet Award

Matthew Wittmeyer, Junior

St. Bonaventure University Bonnie Scholarship Award

Allyson Wormley, Junior

Keuka College George H. Ball Community Achievement Award

Aaden Calletto, Sophomore

Chemistry Achievement Award

Drew Stevens, Sophomore

Chemistry Achievement Award

Dominic Southall, Sophomore

Chemistry Achievement Award

Helaina Staley, Sophomore

Chemistry Achievement Award

Ava Darling, Sophomore

Chemistry Achievement Award

Gretchen Redder, Sophomore

Chemistry Achievement Award

Landon Hamilton, Sophomore

Chemistry Achievement Award

Ben Chen, Sophomore

Chemistry Achievement Award

Anthony LeCointe-Naegely, Sophomore

Chemistry Achievement Award

Isaac Varland, Sophomore

Chemistry Achievement Award

The Batavia High School Class of 2024 graduation ceremony will be held on Friday, June 28, at 7 p.m., at VanDetta Stadium.