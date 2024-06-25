Batavia High School honors 101 students at annual awards ceremony

Press Release:
The Batavia City School District is proud to acknowledge the Batavia High School students who received awards and recognition at our recent 2023-2024 BHS Awards Ceremony on Thursday, June 13, at the Frank E. Owen Auditorium at Batavia High School.
"I am incredibly proud to congratulate our BHS students on their outstanding achievements this year," said BHS Principal Jennifer Wesp. “Their hard work, dedication, and perseverance have truly paid off, and it is an honor to see them recognized. To our seniors, the Class of 2024 - you have reached a significant milestone, and we hope these achievements serve as a catalyst for your future success. Congratulations again to all our students!"
101 students were honored at the event, with our seniors receiving a combined $83,725 in monetary awards and scholarships. Members of the junior and sophomore classes were also recognized with non-monetary awards.
The honorees included:
Elijah Abdella, Senior
- Dr. Paul Stomper Science Pin
- Summa Cum Laude-Presidential Outstanding Academic Award
- US Air Force Math & Science Award
Zoey Arroyo, Senior
- Kelly Deneka Memorial Scholarship
Alan Audelo, Senior
Adelaide R. Kenny Award
Andrew Beal, Senior
- Dr. Paul Stomper Science Pin
- Eleanor Treiber Arts Award
- Glenn S. Loomis Award
- Summa Cum Laude-Presidential Outstanding Academic Award
- Emma Bigsby, Senior
- American History Award
- Dr. Edith Ryan-Catherine Long Memorial Award
- Dr. Paul Stomper Science Pin
- GCC Advanced Studies: Semifinalist for the Outstanding Scholar Award for Excellence in World Language
- John M. Secord Jr. Memorial Award
- NYS Academic Excellence
- Summa Cum Laude-Presidential Outstanding Academic Award
- Walter Delbridge Memorial Award
Lilyana Burke, Senior
- Class of 2020 Award
- Community All Stars
- Dr. Paul Stomper Science Pin
- Philip Reake Memorial Award
- Student Government Award
Ayden Carlson, Senior
- Eleanor Treiber Arts Award
Julia Clark, Senior
- Dominic F. Valle, Jr. Memorial Scholarship
- GCC Advanced Studies: Outstanding Scholar Award for Excellence in Social Science
- Rob O'Geen Memorial Art Award
Cassidy Crawford, Senior
- Batavia Rotary Presidential Scholarship Finalist
- Eleanor Treiber Arts Award
- Summa Cum Laude-Presidential Outstanding Academic Award
- US Marine Corps Scholastic Excellence Award
Matthew Doeringer, Senior
- AP Science Award
- Batavia Business & Professional Women's Club Scholarship
- Dr. Paul Stomper Science Pin
- Frank Innes Memorial Award
- Kenneth Hay Memorial Scholarship
- NYS Academic Excellence
- Quincy Jones Musicianship Award
- Summa Cum Laude-Presidential Outstanding Academic Award
Cassie Ernst, Senior
- James R. Owen Memorial Scholarship
Prudence Favaloro, Senior
- ATOP Scholarship
- Kelly Deneka Memorial Scholarship
Ryan Fazio, Senior
- Batavia Business & Professional Women's Club Scholarship
- Batavia Lions Club Scholarship
- Dr. Paul Stomper Science Pin
- Glenn S. Loomis Scholarship
- Summa Cum Laude-Presidential Outstanding Academic Award
Seamus Fisher, Senior
- NYS Comptroller Achievement Award
- Summa Cum Laude-Presidential Outstanding Academic Award
Carolynn Flint, Senior
- Eleanor Treiber Arts Award
Mekhi Fortes, Senior
- Frank Innes Memorial Award
Leilani Maria Frias, Senior
- Community Diversity & Inclusion All-Star
- Summa Cum Laude-Presidential Outstanding Academic Award
- Triple "C" Award
Sophie Fryer, Senior
- Batavia Music Boosters Winterguard Award
Abrianna Gabriel, Senior
- Batavia Business & Professional Women's Club Scholarship
- Dr. Paul Stomper Science Pin
- NYS Comptroller Achievement Award
Addison Glynn, Senior
- Batavia Music Boosters Annual Award
- Dr. Paul Stomper Science Pin
- Summa Cum Laude-Presidential Outstanding Academic Award
Owen Halpin, Senior
- Michael R. Houseknect Memorial Scholarship
Lillian Horgan, Senior
- Burk Family Scholarship for Trade Education
Aleeza Idrees, Senior
- Batavia Business & Professional Women's Club Scholarship
- Dr. Paul Stomper Science Pin
- Genesee County Medical Association Award
- Kiwanis Richard Rung Citizenship Award
- NYS Academic Excellence
- Summa Cum Laude-Presidential Outstanding Academic Award
Ayla Kelsey, Senior
- Class of 1986, Michael A. Tenebruso Memorial Award
Kaelee Kelso, Senior
- Batavia Music Boosters Annual Award
Alex Kingston, Senior
- Knights of Pythias Achievement Award
Orion Lama, Senior
- Dr. Paul Stomper Science Pin
Nicholas Martinucci, Senior
- American History Award
- Batavia Lions Club Scholarship
- Batavia Rotary Presidential Scholarship Finalist
- Dr. Paul Stomper Science Pin
- John M. Secord Jr. Memorial Award
- Mary Delbridge Memorial Citizenship Award
- NYS Academic Excellence
- Semper Fidelis Marine Corp Music Award
- Student Government Award
- Summa Cum Laude-Presidential Outstanding Academic Award
Kirstin Mattice, Senior
- Batavia Teacher's Association Scholarship
- Roger Medley, Polish Falcons Scholarship
Freya Mellander, Senior
- Batavia Winterguard Scholarship
- John Philip Sousa Bank Award
- Natalie Walker Owen Foreign Language Scholarship
- Summa Cum Laude-Presidential Outstanding Academic Award
Eli Michalak, Senior
- Dr. Paul Stomper Science Pin
- NYS Comptroller Achievement Award
Sophia Minuto, Senior
- Batavia Lions Club Art Roth Award
- Batavia Rotary Club Memorial Presidential Scholarship
- Class of 1965 Freedom Award
- Dr. Paul Stomper Science Pin
- GCC Advanced Studies: Semifinalist for the Outstanding Scholar Award for Excellence in English
- Student Government Award
- Summa Cum Laude-Presidential Outstanding Academic Award
Sophia Moore, Senior
- NYS Comptroller Achievement Award
- Summa Cum Laude-Presidential Outstanding Academic Award
Giana Mruczek, Senior
- GCC Advanced Studies: Semifinalist for the Outstanding Scholar Award for Excellence in Social Science
- Julie Grazioplene-Hahn Memorial Scholarship
- Roger Medley, Polish Falcons Scholarship
- Summa Cum Laude-Presidential Outstanding Academic Award
- US Navy Inspirational Leadership Award
Michael Nardone, Senior
- Angelo J. Branciforte Scholarship Award
Brennen Pedersen, Senior
- Ann Robertson Memorial Scholarship
Julia Preston, Senior
- Batavia Business & Professional Women's Club Scholarship
- Dr. Paul Stomper Science Pin
- Genesee County Medical Association Award
- Vietnam Veterans of America, Dana Fry Scholarship
Parris Price, Senior
- Community Wellness All-Star
- Frank Innes Memorial Award
- Student Government Award
Cyaundra Quezada, Senior
- Burk Family Scholarship for Arts
- The Korzelius Scholarship
Liliana Showler, Senior
- NYS Comptroller Achievement Award
- Summa Cum Laude-Presidential Outstanding Academic Award
- Donavin Solis, Senior
- AP Chemistry Achievement Award
- Summa Cum Laude-Presidential Outstanding Academic Award
- US Air Force Math & Science Award
Harrison Southall, Senior
- Dean Richmond Award
- Dr. Paul Stomper Science Pin
Ben Sputore, Senior
- Frank Innes Memorial Award
Anna Stevens, Senior
- GCC Advanced Studies: Semifinalist for the Outstanding Scholar Award for Excellence in Social Science
Tori Swinarski, Senior
- Louis Armstrong Jazz Award
Anna Varland, Senior
- Batavia Business & Professional Women's Club Scholarship
- Batavia Rotary Presidential Scholarship Finalist
- Burk Family Scholarship - Dorothy Alice Pratt Memorial Award
- Dr. Paul Stomper Science Pin
- Esther VanDetta Memorial Scholarship
- Kay Dean Memorial Scholarship
- Summa Cum Laude-Presidential Outstanding Academic Award
Lily Wagner, Senior
- Dr. Paul Stomper Science Pin
- Summa Cum Laude-Presidential Outstanding Academic Award
- Walter Delbridge Memorial Award
Isabella Walsh, Senior
- Batavia Rotary Presidential Scholarship Finalist
- Dr. Paul Stomper Science Pin
- Robert Hunt Memorial Scholarship
- Sports Medicine Award
Katelyn Witherow, Senior
- Frank E. Owen Music Educator Award
Peyton Woeller, Senior
- NYS Academic Excellence
- Summa Cum Laude-Presidential Outstanding Academic Award
- Triple "C" Award
- Quinn Woeller, Senior
- Summa Cum Laude-Presidential Outstanding Academic Award
- US Navy Outstanding Scholar Award
Ava Anderson, Junior
- John M. Secord Jr. Memorial Medal in Mathematics (Silver)
- Notre Dame Club of Rochester Junior of the Year Nominee
- RIT Humanities & Social Sciences Award
- Social Studies Achievement Award
Cameron Baiocco, Junior
- St. Bonaventure University Bonnie Scholarship Award
Makayla Balonek, Junior
- Alfred University Kazuo Inamori School of Engineering Award
Madeline Bellamy, Junior
- University of Rochester Bausch and Lomb Science Award
Abigail Bestine, Junior
- Alfred University "Outside of Ordinary" Scholars Award
Aubrey Bisher, Junior
- St. Bonaventure University Bonnie Scholarship Award
Allison Bisnett, Junior
- St. Bonaventure University Bonnie Scholarship Award
Kylee Brennan, Junior
- Elmira College Key Award
Lila Callan, Junior
- RIT Women in STEM Award
Jeremiah Childs, Junior
- RIT Business & Leadership Award
Allison Debo, Junior
- RIT Art & Design Award
Maddison Dennis, Junior
- Student Sage Award
Nicole Doeringer, Junior
- RIT Science & Math Award
Lillian Emerson, Junior
- University of Rochester Frederick Douglass & Susan B. Anthony Award
Kahler Evans, Junior
- AP Chemistry Achievement Award
- Clarkson University HS Achievement Award
Will Fulton, Junior
- Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute Medal Program
Grant Gahagan, Junior
- Alfred State - Pioneer Leaders Award - 4 yr degree
Cameron Garofalo, Junior
- AP Chemistry Achievement Award
- LeMoyne College Heights Award
Sam Grillo, Junior
- AP Chemistry Achievement Award
- RIT Computing Award
Faith Guiste, Junior
- Marist College Greystone Technology Award
Ava Higgins, Junior
- Elmira College Key Award
Kelsey Kirkwood, Junior
- University of Rochester George Eastman Young Leaders Award
Abbigayle Leone, Junior
- Keuka College George H. Ball Community Achievement Award
Nathan Michael, Junior
- Harvard Prize Book
Alexandra Morrill, Junior
- University of Rochester Xerox Award for Innovation and Information Technology
Jameson Motyka, Junior
- St. Bonaventure University Bonnie Scholarship Award
Madeline Ohlson, Junior
- Outstanding Artist of the Year Award
Mia Pellegrino, Junior
- LeMoyne College Heights Award
Jake Phillips, Junior
- St. Lawrence Book Award
Makenzie Rich, Junior
- Lulu Westbrook Griffin/Frances Willard Award
Kayla Richenberg, Junior
- Student Sage Award
Campbell Riley, Junior
- St. Bonaventure University Bonnie Scholarship Award
Isabelle Scott, Junior
- Keuka College George H. Ball Community Achievement Award
Bridget Taggart, Junior
- St. Bonaventure University Bonnie Scholarship Award
Trevor Tryon, Junior
- Clarkson University HS Leadership Award
Alyssa Turner, Junior
- Alfred State - Pioneer Leaders Award - 2 yr degree
Madilyn Underhill, Junior
- Keuka College George H. Ball Community Achievement Award
Payton Vickery, Junior
- Chatham University's Rachel Carson Healthy Planet Award
Matthew Wittmeyer, Junior
- St. Bonaventure University Bonnie Scholarship Award
Allyson Wormley, Junior
- Keuka College George H. Ball Community Achievement Award
Aaden Calletto, Sophomore
- Chemistry Achievement Award
Drew Stevens, Sophomore
- Chemistry Achievement Award
Dominic Southall, Sophomore
- Chemistry Achievement Award
Helaina Staley, Sophomore
- Chemistry Achievement Award
Ava Darling, Sophomore
- Chemistry Achievement Award
Gretchen Redder, Sophomore
- Chemistry Achievement Award
Landon Hamilton, Sophomore
- Chemistry Achievement Award
Ben Chen, Sophomore
- Chemistry Achievement Award
Anthony LeCointe-Naegely, Sophomore
- Chemistry Achievement Award
Isaac Varland, Sophomore
- Chemistry Achievement Award
The Batavia High School Class of 2024 graduation ceremony will be held on Friday, June 28, at 7 p.m., at VanDetta Stadium.