Batavia High School named School of Excellence by NYSPHSAA for 2023-2024

Press Release:

The Batavia City School District proudly announces that Batavia High School has been named a School of Excellence for the 2023-2024 academic year by the New York State Public High School Athletic Association (NYSPHSAA). c

This prestigious recognition, awarded to schools where at least 75% of varsity teams qualify for and receive the NYSPHSAA Scholar-Athlete team award, highlights the exceptional academic and athletic achievements of Batavia's student-athletes across 25 varsity teams.

Superintendent Jason Smith expressed pride in the accomplishment, "This award is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our student-athletes, who excel not just in their sports but in the classroom as well. It reflects our district's commitment to fostering well-rounded individuals who prioritize both academic and athletic excellence. Moreover, this achievement shines a positive light on our entire Batavia community, showcasing the caliber of students we nurture and the supportive environment we've cultivated together."

Joel Reed, the newly appointed Director of Physical Education, Health & Athletics for Batavia City School District, shared his excitement about joining a district with such high standard, "I'm thrilled to be joining a school community where the students and coaching staff have set such a high bar for excellence. This achievement is impressive, and I look forward to working with everyone to continue this tradition of success both in academics and athletics. As we move forward, our goal is to not only maintain this standard but to inspire even more of our student-athletes to strive for this level of academic achievement. We encourage all our students to embrace the scholar-athlete mindset and reach for excellence in everything they do."

According to NYSPHSAA Executive Director Dr. Robert Zayas, "The efforts made by student-athletes in the classroom are paramount to their success in the athletic arena and beyond their high school days." He added, "We are proud of those who put in the work as 'student' and 'athlete,' as well as the growth in both of School of Excellence and Distinction recognition."

NYSPHSAA reports that the number of schools earning the School of Excellence Award has increased from 219 in the 2022-2023 school year to 226 in 2023-2024, indicating a growing commitment to academic excellence among student-athletes across the state.

Batavia High School will receive a commemorative award at the local athletic director workshop this fall, recognizing this significant achievement.