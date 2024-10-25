Batavia High School's historic willow tree set for maintenance to help longevity

Press Release:

Starting the week of October 28, the Batavia City School District, in partnership with a certified arborist, will begin needed work on the beloved and historic willow tree on the front lawn of Batavia High School (260 State St. Batavia).

According to the arborist, while the tree appears healthy, several dead branches are adding too much weight to the trunks. Without this work, we run the risk of a strong storm irreparably damaging the tree.

Our goal is to proactively maintain the tree and preserve it for generations of Batavia High School students and staff to come.

Work on the tree should only last a few days and will not impact school arrivals or dismissals.