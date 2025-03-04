Batavia homeowner completes first 'Self Help' home repair project

Press Release:

Elizabeth Jarnot of Batavia is the first homeowner to complete a home repair project through a new PathStone Self Help home repair program. Ms. Jarnot remodeled two bathrooms, installed new flooring, replaced windows and made other improvements to the home she shares with her 4-year-old son. PathStone, through its affiliate Rural Housing Opportunities Corp, provided all the materials for the job, loaned her the needed tools and provided hands-on training and support with completing all the work.

“This has been such a wonderful program to be a part of -- it really has been life-changing for me and my son,” said Ms. Jarnot. “Not only were we able to make needed repairs that I couldn't have done alone but I also got help from the most amazing people who really care about their community. On top of all that, I learned about home repair and responsible homeownership. I am so thankful that this resource exists because it's going to have such lasting and positive impacts for so many -- I know it did for my family!”

PathStone received a 2-year grant from USDA Rural Development to complete 20 similar home repair projects in Genesee and Orleans Counties. Eligible households must earn below 80% of the median income for the area by household size, agree to do most of the work themselves and meet other requirements.

“We’ve been operating home repair programs in the area for 30 years and the demand for our limited government grant funds is so high, we decided to add the Self Help program as a way to serve more families in need. Our regular home repair grant program has a 3-5 year waiting list but now folks can jump to the top of the list if they qualify for Self Help and are willing and able to do most of the work themselves with our help,” said John Wiltse, senior operations director at PathStone and president of Rural Housing Opportunities Corp.

Participant households can enlist the help of family and friends to meet their labor contribution. Eligible work must address building deficiencies and health and safety concerns such as plumbing and electrical problems, lead-based paint and obsolete fixtures and finishes.

Low and moderate income homeowners in Genesee and Orleans Counties who want to learn more about the program, please call 585-546-3700 ext. 3026 or email homerehab@pathstone.org.