Batavia is seeking contractors for housing rehab projects

Press Release:

The City of Batavia is seeking general contractors to complete housing rehabilitation projects for low-income homeowners who qualify. The Housing Rehabilitation Program is a Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) and is federally funded through Homes and Community Renewal and administered by the City of Batavia. Qualifying contractors must be able to provide the following:

1. Valid business license and insurance

2. IRS Tax ID (EIN)

3. DUNS Number

4. Certification of asbestos and lead testing

Projects may include replacing roofs, performing weatherization, electrical, plumbing, and similar improvements. Minority and Women owned Business Enterprises are encouraged to apply. Contractors are subject to Davis Bacon Labor Standards and Wage Rates.

Any general contractors interested in becoming qualified to bid on CDBG Housing Rehabilitation projects should contact Julie Dahlie, Grants Administrator, at the jdahlie@batavianewyork.com or 585-565-4423 by June 1, 2024.

All contractors on the list of qualified and approved Contractors will be

notified via email of any bid invitation.