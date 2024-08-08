Batavia local and longtime employee of ARC promoted to director of business services

Press Release:

Bill Sofia

Submitted photo.

In March 2005, Bill Sofia first came to the Arc as a resident training instructor (RTI), now known today as a direct support professional. As of July 19, he holds a new title; director of business services.

“I am so excited to continue working and meeting with new business partners we have here in the GLOW community,” Sofia said.

Sofia will be overseeing all of Arc GLOW’s business services which include: Hilltop Printshop, Hilltop Bottle and Can Return, assembly and packaging, janitorial services, lawn care, staffing solutions, Finders Keepers Thrift Shop, and Orleans Enterprises. He also oversees Meals on Wheels in Genesee County, which Arc GLOW staff members and individuals in the culinary arts training program have provided about 36,000 hot, nutritious meals annually to eligible Genesee County seniors.

“Bill has a lot of experience working with individuals and helping them find gainful employment through Arc GLOW’s business services and in the community,” said Kellie Kennedy, vice president of Day and Employment Services. “I have every bit of confidence he will be able to bring that experience to connect our business partners with not only our own services but individuals which would be a good fit for their company.”

Over the years, Sofia has held many titles: RTI at the Meadowcrest Individualized Residential Alternatives (IRA) in Batavia, job coach, assistant residential manger, residential manager, foreman, senior production manager, and employment services manager. His time with the Arc started when his step-father told him that the Arc was hiring.

“I didn’t know what the Arc was, and my step-dad told me it was an organization which worked with people with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD),” he said. “He told me my good sense of humor would be good.”

Sofia said he loves what he does; he wakes up and enjoys coming to work and being around the people Arc GLOW serves.

Sofia grew up in Rochester, but finished high school at Pembroke High School when his mother accepted a job at the VA Medical Center in Batavia. He now lives in Batavia, and in 2010 completed a disability studies program in collaboration with The Arc of New York State and Empire State College.

Created in 2021, Arc GLOW, a chapter of The Arc New York, is the result of the merger of two successful and long-standing organizations, The Arc of Livingston-Wyoming and Arc of Genesee Orleans.

Arc GLOW is a non-profit organization founded by parents and friends of people with intellectual and developmental disabilities. We serve individuals with a variety of disabilities including autism, cerebral palsy, developmental delay, Down syndrome, epilepsy, Fragile X syndrome and neurological conditions.

In our name Arc GLOW, GLOW is an acronym for the counties we serve — Genesee, Livingston, Orleans and Wyoming.