Batavia man pleads guilty to having over 1,000 images and 200 videos of child porn, faces 10+ years in prison

Press release:

U.S. Attorney James P. Kennedy, Jr. announced today that Matthew Barber, 53, of Batavia, pled guilty before Senior U.S. District Judge William M. Skretny to possession of child pornography following prior federal and state convictions relating to sexual abuse involving a minor.

The charge carries a mandatory minimum penalty of 10 years in prison, a maximum of 20 years, and a fine of $250,000.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Aaron J. Mango, who is handling the case, stated that on May 20 officers with the U.S. Probation Department and New York State Parole conducted a search at the defendant’s residence.

Officers seized a cellular phone, which was found to contain images and videos of child pornography. A flash drive containing child pornography was also seized.

Barber possessed more than 1,000 images and 200 videos of child pornography on the two devices, some of which depicted prepubescent minors, violence, and the sexual abuse or exploitation of an infant or toddler.

In April 2007, the defendant was convicted on a federal charge of possessing child pornography, and a state charge of sexual abuse in the first degree.

The plea is the result of an investigation by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, under the direction of Special Agent-in-Charge Stephen Belongia; the Cheektowaga Police Department, under the direction of Chief Michael Sliwinski; the Batavia Police Department, under the direction of Chief Shawn Heubusch; and the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision, under the direction of Acting Commissioner Anthony J. Annucci.

Sentencing is scheduled for Oct. 27 before Judge Skretny.

Previously: Batavia man who previously served time on child pornography charges indicted by Feds again