Batavia man wins $1 million with lottery scratcher

Press release:

Carl Ribbeck, Jr. of Batavia has claimed his $1,000,000 prize on the New York Lottery’s 25X The Cash scratch-off game.

The winning ticket was purchased at Harry’s Niagara located at 563 East Main St. in Batavia.

Ribbeck, Jr. received his $1,000,000 prize as a single lump-sum payment totaling $579,390 after required withholdings.

All top prizes on the 25X The Cash game have been claimed. Players may continue to cash lower-tier prizes through 2/16/23. New York Lottery players can check the status of any scratch-off game by downloading the Game Report at nylottery.ny.gov.

New York scratch-off games generated $4,231,742,980 in total sales during the fiscal year 2020-2021. School districts in Genesee County $13,961,635 in Lottery Aid to Education funds during the same time period.