Batavia man wins '$1,000 A Week For Life' scratcher Prize

Press release:

Shawn Elkins of Batavia has claimed his $1,000 A Week for Life top prize from the Lottery’s Win $1,000 A Week For Life scratch-off game.

Elkins elected to receive his prize as an annuity. He received his first payment of $33,852 after required withholdings and will continue to receive payments annually, for life.

The winning ticket was purchased at Western OTB/Batavia Downs Gaming located at 8315 Park Rd. in Batavia.

As of this writing, six top prizes remained on this printing of the Win $1,000 A Week for Life ticket (#1453). Players may check the status of any New York Lottery scratch-off by downloading the Game Report at nylottery.ny.gov.

New York scratch-off games generated $4,517,682,111 in total sales during fiscal year 2021-2022. School districts in Genesee County received $13,246,544 in Lottery Aid to Education funds during the same period.