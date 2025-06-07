Batavia Middle School fifth graders meet Muckdogs, local star Jaden Sherwood

Press Release:

Fifth graders from Batavia Middle School had the exciting opportunity to meet the Batavia Muckdogs. Students learned about each player's background, the dedication required for their training, and how much they love playing the game.

They also got the chance to explore both dugouts, play catch with the players, and even run the bases. Making the day even more memorable, students collected autographs from team members, including local baseball standout Jaden Sherwood, a 2024 graduate of Notre Dame who is playing with the Muckdogs this summer.