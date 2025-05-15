Batavia Muckdogs announce next five player signings for 2025 season

Press Release:

The Batavia Muckdogs are excited to announce their next five signings of the 2025 season.

Batavia will welcome back a fan favorite as well as some new faces. 2024 Returner and Batavia Native RHP/OF – Bryceton Berry, RHP – Erwins Branche, RHP/INF – Cameron Copple, RHP – Samuel Gil, and OF – Travis Hammond join the Dogs this summer at Dwyer Stadium.

Bryceton Berry is a 6’1 outfielder and pitcher from Batavia, and a sophomore at Flagler College. Returning for his second season with the Muckdogs, Bryceton brings two-way value to the roster. Last season, he appeared in 13 games, posting a .227 batting average while scoring 10 runs on five hits and collecting five RBIs.

Erwins Branche is a 6’3 right-handed pitcher from the Bronx, and a sophomore at Saint Xavier University. A transfer with experience at both Herkimer College and Jacksonville State University, Erwins brings a strong frame and competitive edge to the mound. During his time at Herkimer, he pitched 22.2 innings and posted a 4.76 ERA.

Cameron Copple is a 5’11 right-handed pitcher and infielder from Tampa, Florida, and a freshman at Indiana University of Pennsylvania. A true two-way player, Cameron has made his presence felt on the mound and at the plate this season. He’s pitched 25.1 innings, posting an impressive 2.13 ERA. Offensively, he’s appeared in 53 at-bats, scoring 6 runs with five RBIs, one triple, and eight doubles.

Samuel Gil is a 6’4 right-handed pitcher from the Bronx, and a junior at Mercy College and a transfer from St. Bonaventure University. This season, he has logged 14.1 innings on the mound. With a powerful frame and raw potential, he continues to develop his command and effectiveness at the collegiate level.

Travis Hammond is a 6’ outfielder from Stone Mountain, GA, and a graduate student at Saint Xavier University. A consistent presence in the lineup, Travis has started all 46 games this season. Over 138 at-bats, he’s batting .290 with 40 hits, 35 runs scored, seven doubles, three triples, and a home run.

Opening Day is Saturday May 31 at 6:30 p.m. vs the Elmira Pioneers with free post-game fireworks.