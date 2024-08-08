Batavia Muckdogs announce the 4th annual Battle of the Badges August 25

Press Release:

The Batavia Muckdogs, City of Batavia Police, and City of Batavia Fire Department have teamed up with Batavia Youth Baseball for their annual Battle of the Badges at Dwyer Stadium on Sunday, August 25 at 5 p.m.

Doors open at 4 p.m., and tickets start at just $10, with proceeds benefiting the Foundation.

This will mark the 4th event for both sides with the Fire Department holding a 2-1 record on the Police Officers with the most recent victory coming from the Police. However, it is the first time the event will benefit Batavia Youth Baseball.

“The City of Batavia Benevolent Fireman’s Association, along with the Batavia Police Benevolent Association are excited to participate in another charity softball game at Dwyer Stadium this year," said Detective James DeFreze, City of Batavia Police Detective.

“It felt very fitting to have our city’s local youth baseball organization benefit from this charity game. We know how important youth sports are to shaping adolescence in our community,” said Nate Flint from the City of Batavia Fire Department.

Dwyer Stadium is happy to host this event and thrilled to organize these events for the community.

Marc Witt, Muckdogs General Manager, stated “This event is always fun and an awesome tradition we started here in Batavia since our company CAN-USA Sports took over the Dwyer Stadium. Glad the Muckdogs organization can help give back to youth baseball as well.”

Tickets are on sale now available through online here. All youth baseball and softball players receive free entry to the event as well. If you own or operate a local business or organization who would like to sponsor the event, please email Marc Witt at mwitt.canusa@gmail.com.