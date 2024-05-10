Batavia Muckdogs sign 10 players and announce early season events

Press Release:

The Batavia Muckdogs are excited to announce the signing of 10 players to the 2024 roster this summer.

Diego Alvarado (INF, Hendrix College, Jr.), Justin Austin (INF/OF, Cerro Coso Community College, So.), 2023 Returner - Trey Bacon (RHP/UTIL, University of Auburn-Montgomery, Sr.), 2023 Returner - Garrett Beaver (RHP, Salisbury University, So.), Bryceton Berry (RHP/OF, Flagler College, Fr.), 2023 Returner - Tucker Beving (RHP, University of Wisconsin-Stout, So.), James Bolton (Catcher, SUNY-Courtland, So.), Devin Brooks (RHP, Alabama State University, So.), Garrett Brunstetter (LHP, University of Missouri-St. Louis, So.), Jake Butler (INF, George Mason University, Fr.).

The Muckdogs will also take part in several events this season including walking in the Memorial Day Parade, Eli Fish Season Ticket Holder Party, The Tiney Piney Meet & Greet, and Bowling with the Muckdogs at Mancuso Lanes.

Diego Alvarado is a 6’ utility player from Hendrix College. A native of Visalia, California, Alvarado is starting his first season with the Muckdogs. Alvarado played at Gateway Community College where he played in 38 games, hitting for a .279 average, and having 14 runs batted in. In his first season at Hendrix, Alvarado started 12 games for the Warriors while posting a .211 batting average, while driving in 8 runs, on 8 hits.

Justin Austin is a 5’7” infielder from Cerro Coso Community College. A native of Winter Park, Florida, Austin is starting his first season with the Muckdogs. In 27 games played for the Coyotes, Austin had a .318 batting average, with 27 hits, 28 runs batted in, and 1 home run.

Trey Bacon is a 5’11” right-handed pitcher from the University of Auburn at Montgomery. A native of Tampa, Florida, Bacon is a familiar face amongst Muckdogs fans as he is returning for his 4 th season. Bacon in 13.2 innings had 13 strikeouts for the Warhawks, and hitters having a .209 batting average against him. Coach Bush at Auburn-Montgomery had high praise for the senior pitcher.

Garrett Beaver is a 6’1 right-handed pitcher from Salisbury University. A native of Waynesboro, Pennsylvania, Beaver is returning for another season in Batavia. Beaver, last season at Salisbury, pitched 36.1 innings, with a 3-2 record and 3 saves, struck out 34 batters with a 2.94 earned run average. His career numbers with the Seagulls are 47 innings pitched, with a 3-2 overall record, 3 saves, 46 strikeouts, and a 2.87 earned run average, with hitters having a .190 batting average against him.

Bryceton Berry is a 6’1 right-handed pitcher and outfielder from Flagler College. A native of Batavia, Berry is starting his first season with his hometown team. Berry’s first season at Flagler had him make appearances in the outfield and on the mound for the Saints. On the mound, Berry pitched 13.1 innings, while striking out 11, posting a 4.73 earned run average, and hitters had a .239 batting average against him. At the plate, Berry had 1 hit in 3 at bats, giving him a .333 batting average. Berry was also the MVP of the Batavia Rotary Club Tournament this summer at Dwyer.

Tucker Beving is a 6’ right-handed pitcher from the University of Wisconsin-Stout. A native of Norwalk, Iowa, Beving is entering his second season with the Muckdogs. Beving had 39.2 innings pitched, with 35 strikeouts for the Blue Devils. In his career, he has 82.1 innings pitched, with 73 strikeouts, tallying a 7.43 earned run average. Hitters have a .309 batting average against him. This season, Beving’s goal this season is to drop his ERA and opposing batting average to lead the pitching staff.

James Bolton is a 6’2” catcher from SUNY-Courtland. A native of nearby Webster, New York, Bolton is entering his first season with the Muckdogs. Bolton is looking to bring leadership and playoff experience to Batavia following his college season where SUNY-Courtland made a deep playoff run.

Devin Brooks is a 6’3” right-handed pitcher from Alabama State University. A native of Alabaster, Alabama, Brooks is starting his first season with the Muckdogs. In his most recent season at Alabama State, Brooks pitched 27.2 innings while striking out 22 batters, giving him a 1-2 record. In his career with the Hornets, Brooks has 31.1 innings, with 24 strikeouts, and a 1-2 record, with opposing hitters having a .239 batting average against him.

Garrett Brunstetter is a 6’2” left-handed pitcher from the University of Missouri-St. Louis. A native of Louisville, Kentucky, Brunstetter is starting his first season with the Muckdogs. In 52 innings pitched for the Tritons, Brunstetter struck out 65 batters, posting a 5.71 earned run average, and hitters had a .254 batting average against him.

Jake Butler is a 5’11” infielder from George Mason University. A native of Baltimore, Maryland, Butler is starting his first season with the Muckdogs. In 23 starts for George Mason University, Butler has a .256 batting average with 21 hits, in 82 at bats, 9 runs batted in, and 2 home runs. Butler is looking to make an impact for Batavia in his first season.

Fans can see the Muckdogs before the action starts on Monday, May 27 in the annual Memorial Day Parade.

On Tuesday, May 28 the Muckdogs will host their annual Season Ticket Holder Eat & Meet at Eli Fish Brewing at 6 p.m.

Then on Wednesday, May 29 join the Muckdogs at The Tiney Piney (5609 Main St. Batavia).

Fans can bowl with the Muckdogs on Tuesday, June 4 at Mansuco Bowling Center/T.F. Brown’s at 6 p.m. as well. They can contact Manscuso Bowling Center directly at 585-343-1319 to reserve their spot to Bowl with players.

Opening Day is Saturday, June 1 at 6:30 p.m. vs the Elmira Pioneers with Post Game Fireworks presented by Graham Corporation & Batavia Downs. Call 585-524-2260 for single-game tickets & season ticket plans start at just $99.