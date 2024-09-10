Batavia native Anneliese Aliasso returns to hometown to join Del Plato Casey Law firm

Press Release:

Anneliese Aliasso

Submitted photo.

“Growing up, I always thought Batavia was too small. Nothing exciting ever happened here,” says Anni. “Then I had the experience of living and working in a big city, and realized that Batavia is a perfect place to work and raise a family. So when I got married and had a baby, I was ready to come home.”

Anneliese Aliasso, Anni to friends and family, has returned to her home town, and will be working with Peter Casey at Del Plato Casey Law, LLP, at their new offices at 81 Main Street.

“It’s so good to be back with my family and get reconnected with so many friends,” says Anni. “My grandmother, Sandi Clark, worked at HSBC Bank (and previously Marine Midland) just next door for years, so it is truly a full circle moment to be back here.”

Anni met her husband, Mike Fabiano, in Syracuse, where his family lives. He is a Surgical Technologist and will be working at a hospital in the area. “His family is close enough that we’ll be visiting often, and they’ll be coming here as well. We’re hoping to get them to a Muckdogs game this summer with our son, Clark.”

“I’m really lucky that I get to work with Peter – everyone knows and likes him. He’s kind of a fixture in Batavia,” she says. “And Peter’s team, Karen, Michelle and Kathy, are just so much fun to work with. I’m really looking forward to seeing and helping my friends and Batavia neighbors.”

“We are so incredibly grateful that Anni chose to join our firm here in Batavia,” says Peter Casey, current managing partner at DelPlato Casey Law Firm. “She had already established herself as a skillful attorney in Syracuse and her roots here in Genesee County will serve her well as she becomes an asset to our local community—legal and beyond. Anni is a great person with sound values and an ascending legal talent that will serve the legal needs of many for years to come.”

Senior photo of Anneliese Aliasso.

Submitted photo.

Growing up, Anni attended John Kennedy Elementary, Batavia Middle School, and Notre Dame High School.

She continued her education at Cazenovia College, where she swam and played soccer. She took advantage of their study abroad program and studied in Canterbury, England.

And finally, she was valedictorian of her class, earning a bachelor’s degree in international studies.

From there, Anni moved to Albany to attend Albany Law School where she was just as active. In addition to playing soccer, she became a teaching assistant, was Editor in Chief of the Albany Law Journal of Science and Technology, did pro bono legal work, and won several awards for achievement. And again, Anni graduated at the top of her class, summa cum laude, in 2018.

After graduation, Annie worked at two firms in Syracuse, New York, before deciding to relocate back to Batavia.

“It’s just so good to be home,” says Anni.