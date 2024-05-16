Batavia parishes celebrate confirmation candidates

Press Release:

Congratulations to the Confirmation candidates of Resurrection, Ascension, and Our Lady of Mercy Parishes who were confirmed land sealed with the gift of the Holy Spirit by Bishop Michael Fisher of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Buffalo on May 13 at Our Lady of Mercy in Le Roy.

The Code of Canon Law for the Catholic Church summarizes Confirmation as follows:

"The sacrament of confirmation strengthens the baptized and obliges them more firmly to be witnesses of Christ by word and deed and to spread and defend the faith."

Confirmation candidates engaged in a year long preparation program sponsored by, which included studying the teaching of the Catholic Church, reflecting on their baptismal promises, and the gifts and fruits of the Holy Spirit.