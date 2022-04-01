Local Matters

April 1, 2022 - 10:17am

Batavia PD looking for Kwik Fill shoplifting suspect

Press release:

The Batavia Police Department is looking for help in identifying a person of interest in a larceny at Kwik Fill which occurred on March 27, 2022, at approximately 11:30 p.m. During the larceny, a bucket of small liquor bottles was taken off the front counter. Anyone with information on the identity of the person in the photos is asked to contact Officer William Yung at (585) 345-6350, the confidential tip line at 585-345-6370.

