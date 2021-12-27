Batavia PD looking for public's assistance following weekend burglary

Press release:

The Batavia Police Department and the New York State Police are investigating two separate incidents of burglaries at two different gas stations in the City of Batavia and Town of Batavia respectively this weekend.

In both incidents, two suspects smashed a front window with construction debris found near the gas stations. The suspects then made entry into the businesses and stole property.

The Batavia Police Department is looking for assistance identifying the suspects or if any citizens observed any suspicious events near the Valero Gas Station on Sunday, December 26, 2021, at or about 5:00 a.m.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Jason Ivison at (585) 345-6312 or email him at [email protected].

You may also use the CONFIDENTIAL TIP LINE at (585) 345-6370.