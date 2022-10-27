October 27, 2022 - 1:23pm
Batavia PD seeks identity of dirt bike rider in the city
Press release:
The Batavia Police Department is looking for public assistance in identifying the operator of the dirt bike in the photos. The individual has been operating in an unsafe manner throughout the city. Officers would like to speak to the individual to prevent future incidents. Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Pete Post at (585) 345-6350, the Batavia Police Department's confidential tip line at (585) 345-6370.
Recent comments