Local Matters

>> Download <<
New iOS App
New Android App

Our Towns

Recent comments

Community Sponsors

October 27, 2022 - 1:23pm

Batavia PD seeks identity of dirt bike rider in the city

posted by Press Release in crime, batavia, news.

bataviabike1.jpg

Press release:

The Batavia Police Department is looking for public assistance in identifying the operator of the dirt bike in the photos. The individual has been operating in an unsafe manner throughout the city. Officers would like to speak to the individual to prevent future incidents. Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Pete Post at (585) 345-6350, the Batavia Police Department's confidential tip line at (585) 345-6370.

bataviabikebike2.jpg

Copyright © 2008-2022 The Batavian. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
 

blue button

News Break