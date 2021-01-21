January 21, 2021 - 1:59pm
Batavia Peace Garden and GSO win awards for 19th annual Wonderland of Trees
hlom, 19th Annual Wonderland of Trees, batavia peace garden, Genesee Symphony Orchestra
Submitted photos and press release:
The Holland Land Office Museum announces that the People's Choice Award for the 19th Annual Wonderland of Trees goes to Friends of the Batavia Peace Garden (right photo).
For the Museum Choice Award, the honor goes to Genesee Symphony Orchestra (bottom photo).
The Holland Land Office Museum congratulates the winners and thanks all participants, who went above and beyond this year with such beautiful trees and pictures, as well as sponsors and donors:
- Tompkins Bank of Castile
- Batavia Downs Gaming & Hotel
- Genesee County Sheriff's Association
- Stafford Historical Society
- The YNGODESS Shop
- Arc of Genesee Orleans
- Batavia Business & Professional Women's Club Inc.
- City of Batavia Historic Preservation Commission
- Crossroads House
- Friends of Batavia Peace Garden
- GCASA Recovery Station
- Genesee Community College CC Alpha Epsilon Gamma
- Genesee Community College Education Club
- Genesee Symphony Orchestra
- Genesee County Fish & Game Protective Association
- Holland Land Office Wonderland of Trees Committee
- Raising Believers Home School Group
- Speak Up Toastmasters
- St. Joseph Church
- Town of Bergen Historian's Office/Harford Livery Museum/Bergen Historical Society
- Zonta Club of Batavia-Genesee
- Alabama Hotel
- Batavia Lions Club
- Jan's Smoke Shop
- M&M Meats
- Philly's Barbershop
- Tonawanda Seneca Family Care Center
- Eucharettes
- Debra Osborn
- Dick Siebert
- Holland Purchase Historical Society Members