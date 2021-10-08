Batavia Peace Garden to hold Fall Festival basket raffle Oct. 23

Press release:

Friends of the Batavia Peace Garden prepare for their annual Basket Raffle fundraiser to be held on Saturday, October 23rd during the FALL FESTIVAL sponsored by All Babies Cherished. The event with taking place at the Batavia City Center. All proceeds from the Basket Raffle will benefit the Batavia Peace Garden. Barb Toal, President of the Friends of the Batavia Peace Garden “we have assembled a fantastic line up of over sixty gifts and gift baskets just in time for the holidays. There is something for everyone. Many unique gifts, multi-generational, designer handbags, artwork, jewelry, pet friendly, handmade & seasonal, toys, and fine collectibles. The event runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and admission is free. There will be more than 70 vendors present throughout the mall. The festival will feature food and entertainment. Bring the whole family.”