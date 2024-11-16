Batavia photography studio hosts holiday portraits to benefit Crossroads House

Press Release:

This holiday season, Ashley Bringenberg Photography invites families to create lasting holiday memories while supporting a cherished local cause.

Limited-edition holiday portrait sessions will be held from November 16-24, with a $99 session fee that includes a holiday-themed portrait session and a custom keepsake ornament. 100% of session fees will be donated to Crossroads House, Batavia’s comfort care home serving Genesee, Wyoming, and nearby counties.

“A holiday portrait captures a special moment in time, and knowing it also supports Crossroads House makes it that much more meaningful,” says Ashley Bringenberg, owner of Ashley Bringenberg Photography. “Our goal is to raise $1,000 to help fund a new stair lift, so Crossroads House volunteers can safely access all areas of the home as they continue their compassionate work.”

Funds from the Making Spirits Bright campaign will support the purchase of a stair lift, enhancing accessibility for Crossroads House’s dedicated volunteers who help provide essential end-of-life care. In addition to the session and ornament, participants can also invest in custom wall art and keepsakes to celebrate their holiday memories.

To book a holiday portrait session or learn more, please visit ashleybringenberg.com/holiday.