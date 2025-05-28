Batavia Police ask for help to locate missing woman

Press Release:

The City of Batavia Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in locating Catherine Chudoba (white female, age 35, approximately 5' 5" and 140 lbs), a missing vulnerable adult who may be in need of medical attention.

Catherine was last seen wearing a brown hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans in the area of South Jackson Street in the City of Batavia.



If anyone sees or has information as to her whereabouts they are asked to contact 911 or the City of Batavia Police Department non-emergency number 585-345-6350.