Batavia Police Department announces annual Community Night at McCarthy Ice Arena

Press Release:

The City of Batavia Police Department announced that the annual Community Night will take place on Monday, August 5 from 5:30 - 8 p.m. at the David M. McCarthy Memorial Ice Arena located at 22 Evans Street.

Batavia Downs Gaming and Upstate Niagara/O-AT-KA Milk Products are the Diamond Sponsors with all sponsor proceeds going to support the department’s K-9 program.

“We are very excited to conduct our annual Community Night at the ice arena as it gives us more space and flexibility and less disruption because of street closures,” said Batavia Police Chief Shawn Heubusch. “More importantly, the ice arena is a community gathering place which reflects the spirit of the event which is to build on the relationship between the police department and its citizens.”

Community Night is an annual community-building campaign that promotes strong police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make safer neighborhoods. Various organizations and groups once again will be participating in the annual event which will include free food. There will be displays and other interactive activities both inside and outside the arena.

Among the Gold Sponsors include Chapin, Extended Sound, Grace Baptist Church, Ken Barrett Chevrolet Cadillac Inc., Mogavero’s Auto, and Tonawanda Valley Federal Credit Union.

Silver sponsors include Beverly’s Flowers and Gifts, Ficarella’s Pizzeria, Genesee County Economic Development Center, Genesee County Sign Shop, H.E. Turner & Co. Funeral Homes, Habitat for Humanity Genesee County, Horizons Health Services, Kiwanis Club Batavia, Main St. Pizza, Mercy EMS, Northside Deli, Perry Vet, Salmon Orthodontics, Southside Deli, Town of Batavia Fire Department, Toyota of Batavia, TShirts Etc., UConnectCare, and V.J. Gautier Constructors, Inc.

Bronze sponsors include Batavia Lions Club, Cedar Street Sales and Rental, and Pathstone Corporation.

For more information and for those interested in a sponsorship opportunity, should contact Batavia Police Department Detective Matthew Wojtaszczyk at 585-345-6357 or at mwojtaszczyk@batavianewyork.com.