Local Matters

>> Download <<
New iOS App
New Android App

Our Towns

Community Sponsors

October 28, 2020 - 12:25pm

Batavia Police Department releases an internet safety presentation on YouTube today

posted by Press Release in news, batavia police department, internet safety, NetSmartz.org, sexting, cyberbullying, National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Press release:

The Batavia Police Department has released an internet safety presentation for parents, guardians and community members today (Oct. 28).

The presentation is 46 minutes and 33 seconds in length and was made in conjunction with the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children and NetSmartz.org.

It features several tips for parents on how to help keep their children safe in the online world, and prevent sexting / cyberbullying.

The presentation can be found on YouTube here.

Calendar

October 2020

S M T W T F S
 
 
 
 
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
29
 
30
 
31
 

Login or register to add an event.

Upcoming

more

Copyright © 2008-2020 The Batavian. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
 

blue button