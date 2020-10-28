Batavia Police Department releases an internet safety presentation on YouTube today

Press release:

The Batavia Police Department has released an internet safety presentation for parents, guardians and community members today (Oct. 28).

The presentation is 46 minutes and 33 seconds in length and was made in conjunction with the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children and NetSmartz.org.

It features several tips for parents on how to help keep their children safe in the online world, and prevent sexting / cyberbullying.

The presentation can be found on YouTube here.