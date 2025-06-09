Batavia Police invites community to 'Skate with a Cop' on June 20

Press Release:

Join us for a fun-filled evening of roller skating and community connection at the David McCarthy Ice Rink! The Batavia Police Department invites you to "Skate with a Cop," an exciting opportunity to get to know your local officers in a relaxed and enjoyable setting.

On June 20, from 7:30 to 9 p.m., come lace up your skates and hit the rink with your friendly City of Batavia Police Officers. This event is designed to bring our community together, build relationships, and create a positive atmosphere for all ages.

Enjoy some quality time with your family and friends while getting to know the men and women who serve and protect our community. Our officers are excited to meet you and share in the joy of roller skating!

So mark your calendars and we'll see you at the David McCarthy Ice Rink! Don't miss out on this fantastic chance to build bridges and create lasting memories with your local law enforcement.

We look forward to seeing you on the rink!